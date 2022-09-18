Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul: WWE Announces Undisputed Title Match For Crown Jewel 2022

World famous Youtuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul recently hosted the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. While Reigns made notable revelations about his WWE career in the podcast, it ended with Paul claiming that he looks forward to defeating the reigning champion. This led to a battle of tweets between Reigns, his special counsel Paul Heyman, and Paul on Twitter.

After being invited to Friday Night SmackDown by Triple H, Logan appeared on the blue brand show and invited Roman Reigns to his press conference in Las Vegas. “In the wake of the earth-shattering claims on his IMPAULSIVE podcast this week that he could defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, internet sensation Logan Paul came to SmackDown and challenged The Head of the Table to meet him face-to-face in a special press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday,” WWE said in an official statement.

Roman Reigns accepts Logan Paul's challenge

During the press conference, Logan was involved in a war of words with Paul Heyman, as ‘The Maverick’ claimed it would take only one punch from him to dethrone end Reigns’ lengthy championship reigns. While Reigns accepted the challenge, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that both superstars will lock horns for the undisputed WWE universal championship match at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2022.

Roman Reigns shoves away Logan Paul

“After accepting Paul's invitation, Reigns and the Media Megastar sat down at the "Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book" in Resorts World Las Vegas where WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the two Superstars would square off at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tensions quickly rose between The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and "The Maverick" as the two Superstars traded barbs until a fed-up Reigns stood up and shoved Paul,” WWE said.

Logan Paul made his PPV debut for the promotion, earlier this year during the WWE WrestleMania 2022 PPV. He teamed up with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios, but was betrayed by his own teammate. Logan them earned a stunning victory over Miz in his 2nd PPV appearance, at the SummerSlam 2022 PPV.