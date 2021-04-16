Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce Amongst Big Names Released By WWE; Fans Left In Shock

Exactly a year ago, WWE released several massive names from the company, including officials and in-ring talents as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts. And now, one year later on April 15, WWE once again announced some big releases. The promotion parted ways with ten superstars including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and Wesley Blake, wishing them luck in their future endeavours.

Arguably, the biggest name on the list was Samoa Joe, who is a former WWE NXT Champion and a two-time United States Champion. Joe was last seen at WrestleMania 37, joining Hall of Famer JBL and others on the commentary table. After dealing with multiple injuries in the past few years, Joe had been a major member of the colour commentary team, with some even stating that WWE could offer him a permanent job, but now that isn’t likely to happen.

Other major releases that have been announced are that of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, also known as the IIconics. Peyton Royce’s last appearance came at the March 22, episode of WWE RAW, where he lost to former Women’s champion Asuka. Billie Kay, on the other hand, last competed at the night one of WrestleMania 37, teaming up with Carmella in the Tag Team Turmoil women's tag team match.

Billie Kay net worth: Stars will not be able to sign anywhere until July 14

Apart from that, former women's champion and divas champion Mickie James was also released, whose last in-ring appearance came at the Royal Rumble PPV. While the release of these massive stars shocked many, it is now being reported that Samoa Joe and others can’t work anywhere else for the next two months. Dave Meltzer reported that the WWE contract prevents the released stars from signing with other promotions until July 14. Samoa Joe later confirmed the news, claiming that they will have to wait 90 days before moving forward.

Billie Kay net worth: Fans react to release of WWE superstars

The news has certainly taken the wrestling world by storm, with fans, WWE stars, and other wrestling personalities reacting to the same. While some slammed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for his decision, others asked him to undo his wrongs and bring Samoa Joe and others back. Few even claimed that Vince McMahon made a huge mistake as many of these fighters will now join AEW, who already boast a number of massive talents WWE had released earlier, including Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Miro and others.

How do you drop the ball on SAMOA JOE?!?!? How?! Injuries aside, what a mistake. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 15, 2021

Samoa Joe was one of the best talkers WWE had, great in ring and was a convincing badass.



Should have been WWE Champion, it’s a shame to see it end like this. pic.twitter.com/sFllPyXVlz — Fiending For Followers â€¼ï¸ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 15, 2021

Vince: "We're breaking up your popular tag team for no reason. Good luck getting over with the crumbs we give you!"

Billie Kay: *Gets over with the little she's given*

Vince: "Not like that" pic.twitter.com/RNjBgYFkqz — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) April 15, 2021

WWE took what Peyton Royce said seriously pic.twitter.com/kiOMhvX0tt — Mystic™ ðŸ—¡ (@MysticPabbz) April 15, 2021

Let's not forget Bo Dallas had been sitting in catering for around 532 days only to get fired. pic.twitter.com/tMVuiKl4BI — ð™’ð™§ð™šð™¨ð™©ð™¡ð™šð™¡ð™–ð™¢ð™žð™– (@wrestlelamia) April 15, 2021

