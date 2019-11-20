WWE: Seth Rollins Calls CM Punk Coward Following WWE Backstage Hype Tweet

Wrestlers CM Punk and Seth Rollins have decided to leave the ring and butt head each other on social media. Over the last couple of days, the two have been baiting each other with Rollins challenging Punk to a fight. Punk responded to the challenge on WWE Backstage. He stated that Rollins needed to stay off Twitter. It did not go down well with the former Universal Champion. He got right back on Twitter and called Punk a coward.

HELL of a “response.” 🙄. Coward. https://t.co/kJ9vKm3zhI — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 20, 2019

WWE: Rollins should stop tweeting - CM Punk

During his latest appearance on WWE Backstage, CM Punk was asked about Rollins' challenge for a fight. Punk addressed the issue and said that Seth Rollins should stop tweeting. He said that sometimes, it was better to shut up and let people wonder if you are a fool than open your mouth and dispel their doubts. Punk said that Rollins would be served better if he deleted his Twitter account altogether.

There are no points for guessing how these remarks went down with Rollins. He immediately took to Twitter, responding to a clip of Punk’s interview. Rollins wrote that Punk’s statement was one hell of a response. The remark was followed by an eye-roll emoji and the word coward.

It all started when CM Punk, who dons the role of an analyst on WWE Backstage, tweeted that he felt weird to be back on the wrestling scene after five years. He said that he was catching up on all that has happened so far. His tweet, where he said that there was a lot of good (mostly women wrestlers), alluded that there was a lot of bad too. He promised to talk about it all on WWE Backstage. However, the tweet must have rubbed WWE Superstar Seth Rollins the wrong way, because he tweeted inviting Punk to fight him rather than talk about him. Punk’s stint on WWE Backstage is all thanks to his deal with Fox and it has nothing to do with WWE. The former WWE star even went on record to state that he has not spoken to anyone from WWE so far.

