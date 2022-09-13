Seth Rollins Vs Bobby Lashley: WWE Makes Major Announcement Ahead Of Next Week's Raw

Seth Rollins opened the WWE Monday Night RAW episode on September 12 and spoke about his impressive win over Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle (pay-per-view), earlier this month. Rollins said Riddle got what he deserved and turned down a re-match, which is being asked by the Original Bro. While Riddle got brutally thrashed by the Judgement Day, Rollins also met his next opponent, later in the show.

In a back stage segment after Omos’ win over Khash Marazi and Ryan Toombs, Rollins appeared in a backstage interview and said he is the face of Monday Night RAW. However, the reigning United States champion Bobby Lashley rolled up and said that Rollins isn’t the face of RAW without the gold while pointing at the US Championship title. This led Rollins to challenge the All Mighty for a title match, and Lashley agreed to it.

'The All Mighty is always ready for a fight': WWE

Meanwhile, after the show, WWE put out a statement announcing that the US Championship match between Rollins and Lashley will be held in the next show for the Red Brand. “After stomping Matt Riddle, Seth “Freakin” Rollins continued to proclaim himself “The Face of Monday Night Raw,” drawing the ire of Bobby Lashley. The United States Champion scoffed at Rollins for making such a statement without a title around his waist. Unamused, The Visionary told Lashley that he could take the title whenever he felt like it, but The All Mighty is always ready for a fight,” WWE said.

Bobby Lashley to make 5th title defense of current reign

Lashley is currently enjoying his 3rd reign as the US Champion, having picked up the belt from Theory after defeating him at the WWE Money In The Bank 2022 PPV in July. Since then, Lashley has made four successful title defenses against Theory, Ciampa, AJ Styles, and The Miz. His last title match against Miz was a steel cage match, which ended with Lashley smashing his opponent.

On the other hand, Rollins is a two-time WWE universal champion and six-time WWE RAW tag team champion. His last title reign was in January 2020, when he won the tag team championships with Murphy. Having said that, next week’s episode of RAW will also feature the exciting match between Kevin Owens and Theory after both superstars exchanged blows in the latest show.