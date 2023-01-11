Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE After Vince McMahon's Return As Executive Chairman

Stephaine McMahon announced her resignation as the co-CEO of WWE on Tuesday through an announcement on Twitter. This comes less than a week after her father Vince McMahon came out of retirement and returned as the chairman of the board. Stephaine assumed the co-CEO role of WWE, alongside Nick Khan in July this year after 77-year-old Vince decided to retire amid the hush money settlement controversy.

Stephaine also served as the chairwoman of the company until her father’s return last Friday. Meanwhile, Nick Khan now remains as the sole CEO of the publicly traded company. At the same time, Stephaine’s husband and former WWE superstar Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque will continue to be the creative director of WWE’s weekly shows. Triple H took over the role of WWE’s chief content officer after Vince’s exit from the company in July.

In the statement shared on Twitter, Stephaine said, “Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick's leadership and Paul "Triple H" Levesque as Chief Content Officer, am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders”.

“Cheering on WWE from the other side of the business”

Announcing her resignation from the company, the 46-year-old added, “WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation”. In conclusion of her statement, Stephaine added, “I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners. Thank you for everything. Then. Now. Forever. Together”.

It is pertinent to mention that Vince McMahon’s retirement last year came after allegations of sexual misconduct with former female employees of WWE came to the surface. It also included non-disclosure agreement payments of up to USD 19.6 million, which was done using his personal funds without recording the expenses. He continued to retain the majority voting power of WWE, despite his absence from the company.