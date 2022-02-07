Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals 'biggest Regret' In WWE Career Involving Brock Lesnar

Stone Cold Steve Austin was a household name in wrestling in the 1990s and early 2000s, specifically WWE. He is considered to be one of the best wrestlers to have ever stepped into the ring. He retired in 2003 at WrestleMania XIX after a match with The Rock, but what many do not know is that his relationship with WWE was already over prior to that.

Before WrestleMania XIX, Austin was told to fight Brock Lesnar in a King of the Ring tournament qualifying match and lose to him. He decided not to fight and walked out on WWE. Speaking with WWE in an interaction, he was asked what his 'biggest regret' was and he responded by saying not losing the match to Lesnar.

"I disagreed with it (the match with Lesnar). I never like to blow smoke up my a**, but guys like myself, like Hogan, and a few others, they don’t grow on trees. So you want to sacrifice what you’ve built up in me? And with no buildup? But that walkout was still total stupidity and hard-headedness on my part. I should have shown up, and that is my biggest regret in the business of pro wrestling," said Austin.

Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns rivalry continues

The Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud is set to reignite with WWE announcing that the Beat Incarnate is set to battle The Big Dog at Wrestlemania 38. Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble match after being robbed of his WWE title by Roman Reigns during his title match against Bobby Lashley. Following the Royal Rumble win, Brock Lesnar during the latest episode of RAW announced that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 38.

The main event at Wrestlemania 38 will be the third time that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be battling each other. Both the wrestlers first faced each other at WrestleMania 31 which happened back in 2015. The match was a hard-hitting contest before Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Championship. The second time Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced each other in the WrestleMania main event was in 2018. During the 2018 event, the two superstars competed for the Universal Championship which was met with a chorus of boos from fans, who were unhappy with the inclusion of both men in the main event. Eventually, it was Brock Lesnar who was victorious in the match.

Image: WWE