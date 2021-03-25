The Great Khali Net Worth, Real Name, Family, Indian Roots And WWE Hall Of Fame Journey

The Great Khali is all set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 next month. Khali went toe-to-toe with some of the greatest WWE stars and won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007. Here's a look at The Great Khali real name, his family and net worth.

The Great Khali WWE Hall of Fame 2021: Indian star inducted into sports-entertainment history

The Great Khali went on to battle many of WWE’s most legendary superstars, including the likes of John Cena, Batista and Shawn Michaels. The Indian wrestler also defeated fellow 2021 Inductee Kane for his first win on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. However, Khali's greatest achievement would come in the 2007 edition of SmackDown, when Khali outlasted 19 of SmackDown’s top Superstars, last eliminating Batista and Kane to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The 48-year-old's last appearance came in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in 2018. Beyond the ring, The Great Khali has served as a valuable WWE ambassador in India, where he remains a big star despite his sporadic appearances this decade.

The Great Khali wife: The Great Khali family

The Great Khali real name is Dalip Rana. He prides himself on being a family man. The Great Khali family is said to live as a joint one in Punjab. The Great Khali wife is called Harminder Kaur. They married in 2002 and have a daughter named Avleen Kaur. Before entering WWE, he was an officer for the Punjab Police and was the third child in the family of seven brothers and one sister. After reaching popularity with WWE, Khali became a naturalised U.S. citizen on 20 February 2014 and has since entered films and television. He starred in in films like "MacGruber," "Get Smart," and "The Longest Yard" and was a contestant on the Indian reality, show Bigg Boss in 2011.

The Great Khali net worth

According to Net Worthier, The Great Khali net worth can be estimated to around a whopping $6 million (approximately â‚¹43.57 crore). Much of the Indian superstar grappler's net worth can be accounted to his earnings during his association with the WWE from 2006 to 2014, which also led him to the The Great Khali WWE Hall of Fame 2021 honour. The Great Khali returned in 2017 for a short stint and his last appearance was in The Greatest Royal Rumble match in April 2018 lasting for less than a minute, before being eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

