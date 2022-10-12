The Rock Takes Big Potshot At Roman Reigns, Says He Is 'head Of The Table' In Bloodline

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson is making headlines yet again for his potential clash against his cousin and WWE superstar Roman Reigns. While promoting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Black Adam’, Rock was questioned about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. During the interview with E!'s The Rundown, Johnson also declared himself as the Head of the Table, which is a direct shot at Reigns who is currently portraying the gimmick on WWE television.

Answering to a question by the host, Johnson said, “Who is [the] Head of the Table? Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now”. The People’s champion was then asked if this means Johnson is confirming his match against the undisputed WWE universal champion at WrestleMania 39 in April next year. Although Johnson didn’t confirm the match, he revealed that he loves the idea of the match taking place at WrestleMania.

'I’m gonna get a text from him after he watches this': Dwayne Johnson

“I am not confirming that at all. No. No, I am not. Though I’m gonna get a text from him after he watches this. I love the idea of a WrestleMania. And I’m close to a lot of people there, but very close to one in particular, who we’ve talked about this. So, I like it. There’s just so many other variables that have to come into play. But I’m a fan, because I’m a promoter at heart too, so I’m a fan of promoting an event and what could that be. So I love WrestleMania, and I love that world.,” Johnson responded.

He's just playing games at this point. I'm tired @TheRock. pic.twitter.com/hv3bEOvYh0 — 𝗆𝗂𝖼𝗁𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖾 ఌ (@CHIEFRElGNS) October 11, 2022

Roman Reigns spoke about the dream match against Roman Reigns on Impaulsive

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns also spoke about the dream match against his cousin Dwayne, during his recent appearance on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast with Youtuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul. Speaking on the podcast, Logan mentioned that veteran superstar The Rock is one of the gods from Reigns’ family and in The Bloodline. The host then question Reigns id he looked up to Dwayne as an idol while growing up.

In reply, Reigns said he always had great respect for Johnson and admired whatever he did. On being asked about the potential dream match against Rock, Reigns said, “I don't book the show, brother. I mean, I'm up for anything. They keep trying on this one. If it works out, I'm ready, and it seems it's been this way."