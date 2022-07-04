The Undertaker Comments On Israel Adesanya Imitating His Iconic Entrance At UFC 276

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran The Undertaker took to his official social media space on July 3 to comment on Israel Adesanya's entrance after the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star attempted to imitate the Phenom's iconic entry at UFC 276. For over two decades, The Deadman has sent chills amongst fans as a result of his 'frightening' and horror-themed entrance.

The Undertaker comments on Adesanya imitating his entrance

Taking to his official Twitter account on July 3, The Undertaker said that this 'long walk' that he made famous is one that many people fear. Over the years, WWE brilliantly created a frightening persona of 'The Undertaker' and also gave the legend nicknames such as 'The Phenom' and 'The Deadman' to give an impression to youngsters watching the show that the 57-year-old is a supernatural superstar.

Moreover, the company also branded his entrance with a horror theme. And that is not it, as his storylines also featured items such as graves, urns and coffins, which one would most associate with horror movies. As for Israel Adesanya imitating The Undertaker's entrance, fans can see that he wears the same hat and carries the famous urn to recreate the iconic entrance.

Adesanya continues unbeaten run as UFC middleweight champion

Israel Adesanya continued his dominance as the UFC middleweight champion as he successfully defended his title against Jared Cannonier. Since the UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment share a longstanding history, several members of the WWE, including former boss Vince McMahon, his daughter Stephanie McMahon, and his son-in-law Triple H were in attendance at the event, amongst others.

It is pertinent to note that several WWE stars such as the likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Bobbly Lashley have also competed in UFC at the iconic Octagon and vice versa. Moreover, the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) event and the UFC 276 PPV were not only held on the same day, but also in the same city. UFC 276 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, while the WWE Money in the Bank PPV took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.