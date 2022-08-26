Vince McMahon Hosts 77th Birthday Party After WWE Retirement, Cena-Lesnar Attend; See Pics

Former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday on August 24 and made his first public appearance after retiring from the promotion. As reported by TMZ, McMahon hosted a birthday bash at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York. A video of McMahon leaving the venue was shared on social media by TMZ, where McMahon can be seen entering his sprinter van with an unidentified woman.

As per the report, McMahon was joined by one of his closest friends, the 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh at the birthday bash. Meanwhile, another picture of six-time World Champion Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee standing outside the same venue in New York is also making rounds on social media. It is understood that Lesnar and McAfee were also present at their former boss’ 77th birthday party.

See the viral pictures of Vince McMahon's birthday bash

The first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement.



At his birthday meal, featuring John Cena! pic.twitter.com/qkJZbf4EoQ — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) August 25, 2022

Imagine stumbling outta the bar and seeing Pat McAfee and Brock Lesnar supping a pint? 🍺 pic.twitter.com/LBOiNpmvq5 — WrestleJim (@WrestleJim) August 26, 2022

John Cena and Brock Lesnar's friendship with Vince McMahon

The entire WWE Universe is acquainted with McMahon’s close relationship with Cena and Lesnar. Both wrestlers have openly referred to McMahon as a fatherly figure. Starting off with WWE in the early 2000s, Cena went on to become a global WWE superstar, before making a career switch to acting. On the other hand, Lesnar also started working with WWE in the early 2000s and is one of the most feared fighters in the pro-wrestling, as well as, the MMA community.

While Cena is busy with his Hollywood commitments, Lesnar made his last TV appearance during the Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, earlier in the month. Although Lesnar’s plans about returning to WWE TV is still unknown, he is being linked with rumors claiming that he will wrestle at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in November. At the same time, he is also being advertised for the WWE Day 1 PPV, scheduled to be held on January 1, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that McMahon announced his retirement from WWE in July 22, 2022, months after a report claimed he had made transactions worth millions in hush money settlement towards former female employees of WWE. Following his retirement, Triple H took over the role of WWE’s executive vice president for Talent Relations and head of creative for WWE. Nick Khan is serving as the Co-CEO of WWE, alongside Stephaine McMahon, who was appointed as the Chairwoman and CEO.