'Welcome To WrestleMania': WWE Fans Impressed With Star-studded Crown Jewel Match Card

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event is all set to go on floors on Thursday, October 21 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Read further.

The WWE Crown Jewel event is all set to go on floors on Thursday, October 21 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pay-per-view (PPV) event will witness some big names clash against each other, including Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, who will fight for the Universal Championship title. The event will also feature the finals of the ‘King of the Ring’ tournament as well as the ‘Queen’s Crown Tournament’. 

The superstar-dominated match card of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 has impressed one and all on social media, where fans are likening it to WrestleMania. The WrestleMania is the most popular event on the entire WWE roster. It was first produced in 1985 and since then a total of 37 editions have been aired. Fans are also excited because they feel that each matchup in the WWE Crown Jewel has good storytelling leading to it, including in the case of Edge and Seth Rollins. Here's how fans are reacting to the match card. 

WWE Crown Jewel match card

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship: Big E (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

No Holds Barred Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg (No Disqualification)

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Randy Orton & Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Singles Match: Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in four different languages in India, including Tamil and Telegu. The broadcasting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST with the WWE Extraaa Dhamaal before moving onto the main event at 9:30 PM IST. Sony Ten 1 channels will have English coverage, While Sony Ten 3 channels will be in Hindi while Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu. The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will also be for streaming on the SonyLIV app. 

This will be the sixth time that Saudi Arabia will be hosting a WWE event. The first time Saudi Arabia hosted a WWE event was back in 2018. 

