What Happened To Charlotte Flair? WWE Star Ruled Out Post 'brutal' WrestleMania Backlash

In a major announcement made by WWE, Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely as a result of injury. Flair suffered an injury during her SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania Backlash at the hands of Ronda Rousey. Charlotte lost the title to Ronda Rousey after the Baddest Woman on the Planet beat her in an "I Quit" Match.

WWE news: Charlotte Flair out with injury

According to the report published by Wrestling inc, Kayla Braxton has revealed that the former champion is going to be out indefinitely on the Bump. She said “We do have some breaking news here on The Bump, it’s an update on the condition of Charlotte Flair. Obviously, on Sunday night after Charlotte lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey, I did report that she was suffering a fracture of the radius. However, we do have more breaking news right now".

BREAKING: As announced on @WWETheBump, due to the injury suffered during the "I Quit" Match at #WMBacklash, @MsCharlotteWWE is out of action INDEFINITELY. pic.twitter.com/ix5tBGsr7S — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2022

“I, unfortunately, have to report that due to the injury suffered at the hands of Ronda Rousey in that match, we have learned that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. This is just a huge blow to the former champion who put up one hell of a fight. Probably one of the most all-time great I Quit matches in WWE history. We are sending our well wishes to Charlotte Flair, we hope to see you back in action soon. But, like I just said due to the fracture of the radius that she did suffer, she will be out indefinitely.”, she further stated.

Charlotte Flair's marriage with Andrade El Idolo

The report further states that Flair is taking a break from the WWE ring to marry her fiance, AEW’s Andrade El Idolo. They publicly revealed their plans to get married this summer and taking some time off now would make sense in order to allow the couple to do that. The timescale of this current break from WWE TV is unknown at this time.

Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey Wrestlemania Backlash match highlights

The Charlotte Flair WWE Wrestlemania Backlash match against Ronda Rousey was among the most intense women's matches in a long time. Both the wrestlers took advantage of the stipulation with Flair using the chops on Ronda Rousey. Kendo stick and launching cameras were the other highlights from the match. During the final moments, Flair smashed a chair across Rousey’s back and planted her with a Natural Selection onto the chair before locking in the Figure-Eight. Rousey managed to escape the submission. As Flair set up the chair for another devastating manoeuvre, she foolishly paused to wish Rousey a happy Mother’s Day. Enraged, The 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' grabbed Flair’s arm through the chair and cinched in an armbar to force Flair to scream “I Quit.”