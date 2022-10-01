When Is Randy Orton Returning To WWE? Big Update On 14-time World Champion's Injury Status

14-time world champion Randy Orton has been out of action from WWE since May this year. Orton suffered a back injury at a time when he was in the middle of a successful partnership with Matt Riddle, as the ‘RK-Bro’. The tag team was on their second reign as the Raw Tag Team champions.

On his last TV appearance, the RK-Bro dropped their titles to The Usos on the May 20 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While he continues to recuperate from the back injury, the 14-time world champion is now being linked with reports which reveals WWE’s concern about the superstar. As per Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, “There is a lot of concern regarding Orton’s back injury and its severity.”

Randy Orton's injury layoff

While reports claim that the company feared of surgery on Orton’s back, it is still unknown when Orton will make his return to the ring. However, after his injury, developments claimed that the superstar will be out of action for the remainder of 2022. Fightful Select previously reported that Orton was supposed to get work done on his back, before being taken off TV. WWE’s original plans could have seen Orton challenging Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship at SummerSlam 2022. However, the superstar was ultimately replaced by Brock Lesnar, who clashed against the reigning champion at SummerSlam in a ‘Last Man Standing’ match.

Randy Orton's WWE career

Earlier in August, WWE celebrated the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton’s debut in the promotion. “On April 25, 2002, The Viper made his WWE debut with a victory against Hardcore Holly on SmackDown. Twenty years, 14 World Championships, four Tag Team Titles, two Royal Rumble victories, and one Money in the Bank contract later, Orton remains a legend in this sports-entertainment industry,” WWE wrote in a statement.

The 42-year-old has won the WWE championship title 10 times in his career, with his last championship run coming in 2020. He won RAW tag team championships twice with Riddle as RK-Bro and the SmackDown tag team titles once with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper as The Wyatt Family. He has also won the World Heavyweight championship once, the intercontinental championship once and the United States championship once.