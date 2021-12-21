When is Veer Mahaan actually coming to WWE Raw?

Indian wrestlers plying their trade in WWE is a sight that can be termed as a rarity. WWE is extremely popular in India with fans laping up every show on offer, be it Raw, SmackDown, NXT or even Main Event. WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam are one of the most watched shows in the country when they are aired. Even former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre felt it was 'insane' as he revealed that 25 million people watched WrestleMania 36 in India. So a wrestler from the land of Uttar Pradesh coming to WWE is itself huge news for the fans in India.

Veer Mahaan coming to WWE Raw

WWE has aired several vignettes where they have said that Veer Mahaan, aka Rinku Singh of Million Dollar Arm fame, is coming to Raw. It started several weeks back and it excited India's WWE universe as one of their own was set to share the stage with the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. But the patience has started to wear out as WWE is still airing the same vignettes at every Raw show. It has now becoming a running meme on the internet as several WWE fans are mocking the company and comparing the case with the infamous 'Emmalina' episode. During that time, Emma, was rebranded as Emmalina as WWE aired 'her coming' for several months before her debut eventually turned out to be a dud as she had a 'makeover from Emmalina to Emma' only weeks after her 'debut'. WWE fans are hoping Veer Mahaan doesn't turn out to another 'Emmalina' case. Even former WWE wrestler Lance Storm had a hilarious reaction to Veer Mahaan coming to Raw.

Is he walking to RAW…..from India? https://t.co/MwLp3uf1ND — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 7, 2021

WWE again posted that Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw during their latest telecast. And fans had some of funny reactions to his 'coming'.

I honestly hope this is an emmalina situation at this point lmfao — Mike Charlip (@MikeJC821) December 21, 2021

Don't worry guys I'm in india. He stopped to pay a visit to me. He'll be leaving soon enough. — ASHUTOSH 🥶🥶 (@PuroNerdAsh) December 21, 2021

When is Veer Mahaan actually coming to WWE Raw?

This is a million-dollar (pun-intented) question that is on the mind of several WWE fans as well as some superstars. But this question can only be answered by the top bosses (Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn) calling the shots. They might have something big in mind for him (or not). However, one thing that is sure that despite all the memes and negative reactions to his 'coming', Veer Mahaan has generated a lot of publicity before his arrival. If that was the intented payoff from his weeks long vignettes then it was sure a masterstroke. But it needs to be backed by impressive performances by the Indian wrestler and some good booking by WWE. If not, as seen many times before, things can turn sour very easily. However, despite all the analysis, he is yet to make his debut. So the million-dollar question that needs some answering is - When is Veer Mahaan actually coming to WWE Raw?