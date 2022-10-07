Who Was Sara Lee? WWE Condoles Demise Of 30-year-old Former Superstar

WWE put out a statement on its website and social media handles on Friday, mourning the sad demise of former superstar Sara Lee. Lee was a part of WWE for over a year and was the winner of the WWE Tough Enough show. She was one of the 13 finalists in the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough, which is a professional wrestling reality show.

Despite facing the scare of getting eliminated several times, Lee eventually won the fan vote for the show and was declared the winner. In their statement condoling the loss of Sara, WWE mentioned all notable achievements of her career. At the same time, the promotion also offered condolences to the family members of Sara.

WWE's statement on Sara Lee

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. Born and raised in Hope Township, Michigan, Lee excelled in powerlifting before eventually joining the sixth season of WWE's "Tough Enough." Lee went on to win the fan vote for "Tough Enough" and serve as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans,” WWE’s statement read.

A closer look at Sara Lee's WWE career

After emerging as the winner of WWE Tough Enough, Sara was assigned to the NXT brand of WWE, where she made her first appearance in a live event on January 16, 2016. Despite not being involved in any action, the superstar was seen delivering an impressive heel promo. She made her in-ring debut with WWE on January 30, during a six-woman tag team match which also featured current NXT Women’s champion, Mandy Rose, at a live event.

Lee was released from her contract in 2016, with her final appearance being in a bout where she teamed up with the current SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan. She returned to the independent circuit following her exit from WWE and got married to former WWE star Wesley Blake (aka Cory James) on December 30, 2017. The development about Lee’s unfortunate demise was first shared by her mother Terri Lee in a Facebook post.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children,” Terri said.