Why Is The Miz In A Wheelchair On WWE Raw? Is He Really Injured?

After months of virtual experience amid COVID-19, the wrestling world is all set to welcome back fans to the WWE matches from July 16. Reacting to the news, two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz expressed excitement over the presence of the crowd but confirmed that he would miss out on the return of "Friday Night SmackDown LIVE" to Northeast Ohio on July 23 due to his injury. Over recent episodes of WWE RAW, The Miz has been seen being rolled down in a wheelchair by John Morrison which left several fans confused over what had transpired with the A-lister.

Why is The Miz in a wheelchair?

Several fans are unaware of The Miz's injury since he sustained the setback during a pay-per-view match in May 2021. Many have taken their queries to social media asking 'why is Miz in a wheelchair' or 'what happened to Miz?'. Locking horns with Damian Priest in a Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash, The Miz suffered a serious ACL injury that came as a big blow to the WWE star. While an ACL injury is common in sports and refers to a tear or sprain of the anterior cruciate ligament, reports began suggesting that The Miz would be out of action for a whopping 9 months.

Speaking to Forbes Alfred Konuwa, the two-time WWE Champion said, “I don’t expect to be out nine months. As a matter of fact, I was on Monday Night RAW last week and I plan on being on Monday Night RAW next week. Now, when will I have a real match? I don’t know. That’s for the doctors to decide and figure out. But I feel like a million bucks, and the way my headspace is, I don’t like to be gone for long.”

The Miz injury update

Even though the injury has rendered him out of the WWE ring, The Miz continues to entertain fans through his regular appearances, where he is seen rolling around the ring in a wheelchair. In a recent Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Raw between Randy Orton and John Morrison on June 21, The Miz was seen spraying Randy in the eye with a water bottle. The Miz's cameos with his best friend Morrison continue to entertain fans during his absence from the ring.