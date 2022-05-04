Wrestlemania Backlash 2022: Predicted Results Of Matches Including Rousey Vs Flair

WWE's WrestleMania Backlash is just days away from commencement and the event is touted as a blockbuster affair looking at the matches lined up. The show will take place at The Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on Monday, May 9 as per India Time. Let's take a look at WWE WrestleMania Backlash matchups and predicted results.

Match card for WWE WrestleMania Backlash event

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship ("I Quit" match): Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

WWE Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Cody Rhodes vs Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin

AJ Styles vs Edge

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

Predictions for WWE WrestleMania Backlash live event-

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship ("I Quit" match): Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

The buildup to the 'I Quit match between WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey has been a cold one with neither of the women have been able to develop the excitement around the match which can become the show's main event. Though Flair took a cheap shot at Rousey to retain her title at Wrestlemania, Rousey will look to take revenge and claim the title this time around.

Result: Ronda Rousey becomes the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Tag Team Championship Unification Match

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

in the winner takes all match. Roman Reigns have already unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 with the Usos challenging RK-Bro following Roman Reigns' orders. The Smackdown tag team champions will look to unify the tag team titles to assert The Bloodline's dominance. RK Bro on the other hand is no pushover and has recently picked wins against the Usos which will act as a boost to their confidence. Expect this match to be an entertaining contest

Prediction- RK Bro to become Unified Tag team winners

Cody Rhodes vs Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Cody Rhodes has already surprised everyone by picking up victory against Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania. The two are set for a rematch at Wrestlemania backlash. The duo are expected to put on a show once again however it is likely that Rhodes could be the unlikely winner

Prediction- Cody Rhodes beats Seth Rollins

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin

Eversince the split with Happy Corbin Madcap Moss has been able to win over the audience with his explosive in ring performance. Corbin is coming off a loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and Moss in his journey to superstardom would look to clear the first hurdle.

Prediction- Madcap Moss defeats Happy Corbin

﻿AJ Styles vs Edge

Edge won his Wrestlemania match against AJ Styles but not without the help of Damian Priest, who is now aligned with Edge. Despite repeatedly getting attacked by Edge, Styles will get his chance at revenge at WrestleMania Backlash when the pair rematch.

Prediction- AJ Styles to win against Edge

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

MVP turned back on Bobby Lashley to join hands with Omos. At WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley overcame Omos in a hard-fought clash and even boasted that he did not need MVP to beat Omos at WrestleMania. MVP will look to seek revenge and help Omos beat his former client

Prediction- Omos beats Bobby Lashley

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Becky Lynch. During the recent RAW episode on-screen official Sonya Deville shocked everyone by attacking her during their in-ring segment. Deville later appeared on WWE's The Bump and confirmed that she will be challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.