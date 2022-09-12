Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns’ special counsel Paul Heyman finds himself in the headlines for his recent comments about legendary Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. Replying to a report on his birthday using Heyman’s quotes for Dhoni, Heyman put out an Instagram story taking a jibe at the iconic cricketer. Heyman recently celebrated his 57th birthday and is one of the oldest names in WWE, currently serving as Roman Reigns’ advisor.

Meanwhile, in his Instagram story about Dhoni, Heyman said the undisputed champion would break all records claimed by Dhoni on the cricket field. He further asked his followers to acknowledge the fact. Heyman keeps taking jibes at celebrities on social media, as an extension of his WWE character.

'Roman Reigns would smash MS Dhoni’s numbers': Paul Heyman

“For the record, my tribal chief Roman Reigns would smash MS Dhoni’s numbers on the cricket field. And that is something everyone should acknowledge,” Heyman wrote. Meanwhile, back in 2019, ICC praised Dhoni on Twitter, using one of the iconic catchphrases by Heyman. Replying to the tweet, Heyman demanded royalties from the world cricket governing body for using the catchphrase.

Paul Heyman demanded royalties from ICC for using catchphrase in 2019

“Eat. Sleep. Finish games. Repeat. Life as @msdhoni,” ICC wrote on Twitter, heaping praises on Dhoni. In reply, Heyman said, “My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency”.