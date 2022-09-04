WWE Clash At The Castle Results: Reigns Retains Universal Title, Fury Knocks Out Theory

The WWE Clash at the Castle event saw Roman Reigns continue his reign as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion beating Drew McIntyre with some help from The Usos’ younger brother Solo Sikoa. Seth Rollins was able to overcome Matt Riddle's challenge, while Intercontinental Champion Gunther defended his title against Sheamus. Edge & Rey Mysterio took down The Judgment Day, only for Dominik Mysterio to give a huge surprise. Let's take a look at the highlights from the event.

WWE Clash at the Castle highlights

Madcap Moss & The Street Profits vs Theory & Alpha Academy

The match started with Ford mocking Gable who was left laying on the mat by Dawkins with his shoulder block. Ford after entering the ring got caught into an ankle Lock from Gable, giving the advantage to The Alpha Academy and Theory. Ford managed to fight out of ankle lock and also managed to floor Otis and Gable, by hitting both of them with a double DDT.

After a quick series of tags, Gable hit Dawkins with the Rolling German Suplex, nearly earning the victory before Moss broke up the pinfall. A fired-up Moss blasted Otis with a Fallaway Slam that sent the colossal competitor flying to the outside. The turning moment of the match came when Montez Fort hit a blockbuster over the top rope to the outside of the ring as Chad Gable was held on Angelo Dawkins' shoulders. Gable was then thrown back inside the ring following which Montez Ford hit him with a splash to seal the win.

Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs Raw Women’s Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka

The six-women tag team match started with Belair, Asuka, and Bliss delivering a triple suplex to all three of their opponents. When Belair finally got the tag, she was a house on fire, knocking Kai into SKY to send both tumbling to the ringside floor. Asuka and Bliss, with the help of Belair’s back, took out Bayley by executing a double suplex. Bliss was isolated into the corner by the team of Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky.

However, as soon Bliss tagged in Asuka the momentum of the match changed giving her team the momentum besides tagging in Bianca Belair, Belair nearly put away Kai with the K.O.D. Bayley then hit her signature move, i.e Rose Plant on Belair before SKY hit Over the Moonsault, allowing Bayley to pin Belaire and pick up the win.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Sheamus

The match witnessed the rebirth of Imperium after Giovanni Vinci reunited with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. It was an all-out war between both wrestlers as they hit each other with big strikes. Gunther dominated Sheamus in the early part of the match using chops to turn his opponent's chest red and purple. Sheamus after making a comeback nearly won the match after hitting White Noise. Sheamus had another near fall with a Celtic Cross only for Intercontinental Champion Gunther to finish the match with a brutal lariat. Following the match, the fans gave the Celtic Warrior Sheamus a standing ovation.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

The match started with Baszler trying to attempt an early armbar on the WWE SmackDown women's champion. Baszler used German suplexes and kicks to keep Morgan on the defensive. Morgan eventually gained momentum into the match driving her knees into Baszler's face for a two-count. Morgan nearly won the match after locking in submission moves which included a triangle and then an armbar.

Morgan hit Baszler's head into the turnbuckle using a running powerbomb, however, Baszler fought back and quickly used Kirifuda Clutch and an armbar on Morgan. The champion was able to reach the ropes to break the hold after which she hit her submission move 'The Oblivion' to score the win.

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs The Judgment Day

The Judgement Day had all the advantages at the start having trapped Mysterio into their corner and isolating him away from Edge. Rey eventually made the tag Edge who surprisingly hit Balor with a 619 before Mysterio hit a splash for a two-count. Dominik Mysterio who was at the ringside to support his father and edge caused a distraction to help prevent Balor from hitting Edge with a Coup de Grace.

Despite an attack from Rhea Ripley, Dominik provided an assist to his father Rey with distraction helping him hit a 619 on Balor. Edge won the match hitting Balor with a spear. However, in a shocking turn of events, Dominik attacked Rey and Edge. The young Mysterio hit Dominik hit his father with a lariat and left the ring as Judgement Day looked on and laughed.

Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Rollins gained an early advantage in the match when he drove Riddle into the ringside barricade with a powerbomb. The former WWE Champion then hit Riddle with a suicide dive to send him crashing into the commentary table. Rollins hit a superplex on Riddle and was looking to continue the momentum only for Riddle to reverse the move and hit him with a fisherman buster followed by a knee to the jaw.

Riddle neared scored win over Rollins by applying a triangle choke, but Rollins made the escape and hit Riddle with Riddle's own finisher. After several exchanges, Rollins hit Riddle with a pedigree for a two-count. Rollins tried to hit an RKO on Riddle, who blocked the move and began to brutally attack him. Riddle even tried to hit Rollins with a chair but it was Rollins who finished the match with a stomp-off.

WWE Undisputed World Championship: Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

The start of the match witnessed Roman Reigns getting increasingly frustrated with fans cheering for Drew McIntyre. McIntyre took the fight to Reigns before a small distraction from Karrion Kross gave Reigns the advantage. Reigns began taunting McIntyre after putting him down on the canvas and used a mic during the middle of the match to ask the crowd to acknowledge him.

The battle got intense with Reigns could only get two-count with a Rock Bottom to McIntyre. Reigns set himself up a Superman Punch but were countered with a Future Shock DDT from McIntyre. The Scottish warrior tried to hit Reigns with Claymore, but the undisputed champion had a counter of his own, hitting the Superman Punch.

Reigns was left shocked after McIntyre kicked out of two spear attempts. Reigns berated the referee only for McIntyre to Claymore him into the official, knocking the referee to the outside. Theory tried to cash in Money in the Bank only for Tyson Fury to nullify the attempt. As McIntyre was looking to finish Reigns after a Claymore, Solo Sikoa pulled the referee out of the ring allowing Reigns enough time to Spear McIntyre and retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.