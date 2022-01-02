WWE Day 1: Brock Lesnar Crowned WWE Champion As Roman Reigns Withdraws Due To COVID

WWE's first pay-per-view event of the year WWE Day 1 has already been hit by COVID-19 and injury crisis as one of the main title matches has been cancelled. While rest of the matches at WWE Day 1 is going as per schedule, the WWE Universal title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns was cancelled after Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns matchup, only to be left disappointed. However, the Beast did not leave the event empty-handed as he has now been crowned as the WWE Champion.

Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal title match against Roman Reigns was cancelled after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. Following the cancellation, Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE title match, making it a fatal five-way match. The other stars featuring in the match were defending WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley. The Beast however ended up winning the title and rose to the top once again.

Roman Reigns' Covid issues leads to cancellation of match against Brock Lesnar

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter to make an announcement about him not appearing at WWE Day 1 event. Reigns in his tweet said that he was looking to return to action as soon as possible. With Reigns vs Lesnar match cancelled, WWE announced that Brock Lesnar was added to the Fatal-Four-Way match for the WWE Championship.

I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 1, 2022

Roman Reigns in line to break Brock Lesnar's record

Roman Reigns may have missed the chance to feature at the WWE Day 1 event, however, he still can write his name in WWE history books by breaking Brock Lesnar's record.

The Beast's first run with the WWE title ended at 503 days, however, Roman Reigns is close to reaching the record and will equal Brock Lesnar's record on January 17, 2022, and break it the following day. With WWE DAY 1 gone, Reigns is likely to defend the Universal Title at Royal Rumble, which isn't until January 30, 2022. By that point, the record will have already been broken.