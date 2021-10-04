WWE Draft 2021: When Will 'free Agent' Brock Lesnar Make His Next WWE Appearance?

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar announced on Smackdown that he is a free agent now, after not getting drafted into a particular brand on Day One of the WWE Draft 2021. This means he will not be bound by any brand that can make his appearance possible. As per PW Insider, the 44-year-old pro-wrestler can make his appearance on the next week’s RAW episode for Day two of the WWE Draft. It is also being speculated that now that he is free to do whatever he wants, he may sign with the RAW.

Ahead of the WWE Draft 2021, Lesnar was signed with WWE’s SmackDown brand. However, he has performed under RAW for the majority of the second half of his career and was last seen on the red brand, during his WrestleMania 35 clash against Drew McIntyre. Although there may be chances that Lesnar decides to sign with RAW, the greater possibility is that he chooses to remain a free agent and appear across different brands. On Friday night, during his promo at SmackDown, Lesnar revealed that Paul Heyman helped him to remain as a free agent, which means he may choose whatever he wants.

Brock Lesnar has won the WWE world champion title, five-times since his return in 2012.

Lesnar returned to WWE during the SummerSlam 2021 and was involved in a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Both the stars are now scheduled to fight at Crown Jewel this month. However, it is being believed by the fans that even if he becomes a Universal Champion, he may choose to keep showing up on RAW.

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship after being drafted into WWE main roaster in 2002. He became won the championship five months after his debut and became the youngest champion in WWE history. He decided to leave the WWE in 2004 after losing the title to Eddie Guerro at No Way Out and his clash with Goldberg at WrestleMania XX. After pursuing careers in National Football League, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, after an eight years exile. Following his return, he won the WWE Championship in 2014 and 2019, whereas, he also clinched the WWE Universal Championship in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

