WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Match Card, Predictions, Schedule, Time & Live Streaming

WWE is all set to host the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event next weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Several storylines are taking form for the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event, while several other matches have been already confirmed. The match card so far for the PPV includes two championship matches alongside other clashes featuring prominent superstars.

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match

Liv Morgan is all set to defend the SmackDown women’s championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the upcoming PPV. Morgan won the championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and later won the controversial re-match at SummerSlam 2022. Both superstars head into the premium live event on the back of successful runs in recent times.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Ladder match

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will also defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley in a ladder match at Extreme Rules 2022. “Bianca Belair and Bayley have each climbed the ladder of success in WWE to earn multiple title reigns, but which Superstar will prove they are a step above the rest when the two storied rivals square off in a brutal Ladder Match for the Raw Women’s Championship?” WWE said while announcing the match.

Matt Riddle vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins inside the Fight Pit

Matt Riddle is also scheduled to Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules next weekend, which promises to be an exciting match-up. Both wrestlers have been involved in a long-running feud, with both clashing at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. Rollins then claimed he was done with the banter and went ahead with his pursuit of the United States title. However, Riddle interfered during the US title match between Bobby Lashley and Rollins on the red brand which made his intentions clear.

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match

“The stage is set for an all-out brawl. At WWE Extreme Rules, Matt Riddle will tangle with his bitter rival Seth “Freakin” Rollins Inside the Fight Pit,” WWE said while announcing the match. It is pertinent to mention that former UFC double-weight champion Daniel Cormier will be a guest referee for the fight. Following his loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre will now face Karrion Kross in a strap match at Extreme Rules 2022.

Edge vs. Finn Bálor in an 'I Quit' match

Edge will lock horns against Finn Balor in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules. “At WWE Extreme Rules, Edge and Finn Bálor will seek eradication. Edge hopes to destroy the very group he founded, The Judgment Day, while Bálor is out to end Edge’s career,” WWE’s statement read. A six-man tag team good old-fashioned Donnybrook match is also scheduled to be held between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium at the upcoming PPV.

WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Match card so far

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match)

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Ladder Match)

Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Inside the Fight Pit)

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

Edge vs. Finn Bálor (“I Quit” Match)

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium (Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming and Venue

Date: October 8, Sunday in US, October 9 Monday in India

Time: 8:00 PM ET / 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, in Philadephia, Pennsylvania

Live telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV