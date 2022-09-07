Vince McMahon put an end to an iconic career with the WWE after he announced that he stepping down as the CEO and chairman after more than 30 years in charge of the company. 'Mr.McMahon' became synonymous with the brand WWE as fans got hooked to the programming on their television sets. McMahon steered the company from turmoil in the 90s to becoming a global behemoth in the 2000s. However, McMahon had to leave the company in July with Triple H taking over creative control of WWE.

On being asked, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave an interesting reason to explain why former chairman Vince McMahon should not return to the company. While addressing a fan's question, the 57-year-old said that he hopes that Vince can now enjoy his free time after giving it his all for several years in running the company.

Booker T hopes Vince does not return

While addressing a fan's question on the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to WWE, Booker T replied via his Hall of Fame show, "You know what. I hope not. I'm not saying it in a bad way or anything like that. I just wish the best for Vince McMahon and hopefully, he can enjoy the fruits of the labour. Enjoy life for a moment. Just take a seat back and enjoy life. Take a vacation. That's something that I know Vince, throughout my time being around him, that was not on his agenda."

Vince McMahon retired from WWE in July

After turning 77, Vince McMahon took to his official Twitter handle to announce his retirement as WWE CEO and chairman. Via a news release, he announced that his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who is currently serving as the interim CEO, would take the position of co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

Vince then went on to elaborate on his retirement in his personal statement by adding, "Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment."

After revealing his decision to retire from his administrative role, he added that he would continue to support the company in whatever capacity he can. "As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years," added Vince.