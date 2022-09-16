WWE In Discussions To Induct Vince McMahon Into Hall Of Fame At WrestleMania 39: Report

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) CEO and chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly set to make a blockbuster return to the company at WrestleMania 39 next year. This major report arises less than two months after the 77-year-old announced his sudden retirement via social media on July 23.

Will Vince McMahon return at WrestleMania?

According to a report from the US Sun, Vince McMahon could make a sensational appearance at WrestleMania 39, where he could be honoured as a WWE Hall of Famer. This major recognition is given to those who have left a mark on the company by becoming fan favourites over the years. And it is only fitting that the former chairman of the company himself receives this honour, having been the face of the WWE since the 1980s.

The report adds that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, is interested in giving Vince a farewell after the 77-year-old unceremoniously left the company. As for WrestleMania 39, it is scheduled to take place on April 1 and 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Vince McMahon announces sudden retirement

Shortly after turning 77, Vince McMahon took to his official social media handles and announced his sudden retirement as the CEO and chairman of WWE. He then announced via a news release that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, would take the position of co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. After announcing his decision to retire, Vince elaborated on the same in his personal statement, where he added,

"Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years."