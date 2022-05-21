WWE Indefinitely Suspends Sasha Banks, Naomi For Walking Out Of RAW; 'They Let Us Down'

Sasha Banks and Naomi's decision to walk out of Monday Night Raw earlier this week has now come back to haunt both wrestlers with WWE deciding to punish them.

As per the report, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended by WWE the announcement of which was done in the latest episode of SmackDown.

WWE News: Sasha Banks, Naomi suspended; Tag Team titles lie vacant

According to a FoxNews report, WWE Smackdown commentators Michael Cole, alongside Pat McAfee, said that a future tournament will be held to determine the new WWE women’s tag team champions. Cole during the episode said, "Talk about what happened this past Monday night when Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down. The WWE women’s tag-team champions walked off the show and walked out of the building during ‘Monday Night Raw.’ They were supposed to take part in this. The main event. The 6-pack challenge where the winners would be next in line to face Bianca Belair for the RAW women’s championship,".

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/8xhJe0l5bV — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022

He further added, "However, Sasha and Naomi took the tag-team championships into the office of our head of talent relations, left them there and promptly walked out of the arena. Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars." According to a report by Wrestling Inc, all Sasha Banks and Naomi merchandise has been pulled from WWE Shop.

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out of WWE Raw Event

Both Sasha Banks and Naomi were slated to take part in the six-pack challenge to determine the No 1 contender for RAW Women's Title. However, following their walkout the match was converted into a singles competition featuring Asuka and Becky Lynch. In the end, Asuka defeated Lynch to become the No 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship.

Later WWE released a statement in which in it stated that both wrestlers were unhappy about being not respected as Women's Tag Team Champions. The statement read, "When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out".

The statement added, "They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract,"