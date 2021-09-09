WWE Issues Health Update On Jean Paul Levesque Aka Triple H's Recent 'cardiac Event'

Former World Champion and current COO of the company, Jean-Paul Levesque (Triple H) who suffered a cardiac arrest recently underwent a heart procedure at the Yale New Haven Hospital last week and is expected to make full recovery soon. Currently, Jean-Paul Levesque serves as the leader of WWE’s development brand NXT, and his official title is Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

WWE has now released an update regarding Paul Levesque cardiac arrest stating that Triple H has undergone a successful procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT last week. The statement further said that the operation was needed after a cardiac event, which was caused by a genetic heart issue.

Paul Levesque cardiac event update

Official statement from WWE:



"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." https://t.co/daTT1SnBUz — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2021

Triple H has also been the founder and executive producer of WWE’s NXT brand which has produced some amazing talents who are currently doing well in Raw and Smackdown brands. As per the report from Fox News WWE president and chief revenue officer Nick Khan had told MMA in August that NXT would be going in a different direction.

He said, "We're doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, Paul Levesque, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT," Khan said. "In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It's gonna have a whole new look, it's gonna have a whole new feel."

Triple H career in WWE

Coming to Triple H WWE career the legendary wrestler has a decorated career and also completed his 25 years in the company. The Game is a 14-time World Champion and remained one of WWE’s most hated and beloved villains. Jean-Paul Levesque made his debut with WWE back in April 1995 as “Hunter Hearst Helmsley,” Triple H's character only blossomed as years passed by, as fans began to see him as a villain with a leather jacket and a sledgehammer. Triple H has also won the Intercontinental, European and tag team titles. He is also a two-time Royal Rumble winner having won the Pay Per View event both in 2002 and 2016, and also won the King of the Ring tournament in 1997.