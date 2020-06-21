WWE Legend Undertaker Hints At Bringing Down Curtains On His Illustrious Wrestling Career

The Undertaker has reportedly brought curtains down on his illustrious pro wrestling career. The 55-year-old had fought his last match at Wrestlemania 36 against 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles in a 'Boneyard Match'. The showpiece event was held behind closed doors due to the ongoing global pandemic. 'The Phenom' has entertained the passionate wrestling fans all over the globe ever since he had first burst on to the scene in 1990.

Earlier on Sunday, the 'Dead Man' had tweeted that one can never appreciate how long the road was until they have driven to the end possibly dropping a hint that he is done with his three-decade-old illustrious wrestling career. Meanwhile, the wrestling legend also tagged the WWE Network as well.

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker's successful pro wrestling career

The Undertaker has been one of WWE's greatest megastars and he is also arguably the best fear striker in the company's history. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Callaway, with an illustrious career, has entertained his fans for almost three decades. The 'Deadman' holds the record for the most wins at Wrestlemania, which is WWE's biggest event. In fact, he was undefeated at Wrestlemania for over two decades. The Undertaker held a 21-year winning streak at Mania which was halted by Brock Lesnar in 2014. 'Taker' has been making sporadic appearances in the last few years i.e. during the twilight of his career.

When it comes to his accomplishments in sports entertainment, he is a seven-time world champion and has won two world titles in his favorite pay-per-view i.e. Wrestlemania i.e. at Wrestlemania 13 (1997) and, Wrestlemania 23 (2007) respectively.

