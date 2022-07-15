WWE News: Big Change To WWE Raw Being Enacted After 15 Years; Cody Rhodes Reacts To News

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is reportedly all set to make a huge change in the way they operate as they are ending the TV-PG (Parental Guidelines) era and switching to the TV-14 Rating system. This massive change will help WWE compete with other pro wrestling competitors such as All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where the use of profanity is allowed. Following this change, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes took to his official social media handle to react.

😉 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2022

WWE RAW set to return to TV-14 rating

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, Monday Night RAW will have a TV-14 rating from the July 18 episode. This will be the first time the show will return to this rating in almost 15 years. The last time this rating was used was before the 22 July episode in 2008.

This change will result in a huge transition as there is a lot that is outright banned on WWE due to its TV-PG rating. Scenes that involve blood, profanity and that of sexual nature are prohibited from being telecasted. With this massive change in rating, it remains to be seen what WWE has in their plans to showcase to their audience. While the rules have been bent on some occasions during the TV-PG era, for the most part, scenes of profanity were extremely low.

Cody Rhodes out of action for remainder of 2022

After a vicious attack by Seth Rollins, WWE's official Twitter handle reported on June 11 that Cody Rhodes will be out of action for nine months. Due to a torn pectoral tendon, the American Nightmare will need a long road to recovery.

How to watch WWE RAW live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch WWE Monday Night Raw live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The shows will be broadcast live on Sony Sports 1 SD/HD in English and on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD in Hindi. Meanwhile, the shows will also be broadcast in Telegu on Sony Sports Telegu. As for the live updates of the weekly episodes, fans can tune in to the official social media handles of the WWE.