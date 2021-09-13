WWE Raw Preview: It's Bobby Lashley Vs Randy Orton For WWE Championship

With World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Extreme Rules less than two weeks away, fans can expect a top show at this week's Raw edition. The highly anticipated Raw will take place at the historic TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts. Ahead of the much-awaited show of the red brand, here is a look at our WWE Raw preview.

Bobbly Lashley will take on Randy Orton for WWE Championship

The biggest match undoubtedly in this week's Raw edition will be between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. The All-Mighty challenged The Legend Killer to a match after being on the receiving end of two RKO's in previous weeks. Orton accepted the match with the condition that Lashley would put his WWE Championship on the line.

WWE Raw preview: Shayna Baszler will face Charlotte Flair

In last week's Raw edition, Shayna Baszler cost her tag team partner Nia Jax an opportunity to win the Raw Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair because of a distraction. As a result, Flair hit Jax with the Natural Selection to retain the championship. The Queen, who is set to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26, will now face Baszler in a non-title match at this week's Raw.

WWE Raw preview: Damien Preist to issue an open challenge

Damien Priest, who beat Sheamus at WWE SummerSlam 2021 for the United States championship, is now set to issue an open challenge for his title on this week's raw edition. The Celtic Warrior, who is still due a rematch, will get his opportunity at WWE Extreme Rules. It remains to be seen if the title will change hands just two weeks before the pay-per-view event.

How to watch WWE Raw live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch WWE Raw live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official rights to broadcast the weekly show. Indian fans can also stream the events live on the SonyLIV app, which requires a subscription. Lastly, fans can also track the live updates of WWE Raw via the official social media handles of WWE.