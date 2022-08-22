WWE Raw Preview: WWE Hall Of Famer And 7-time World Champion To Return In Toronto

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is all set to make a comeback on the August 22 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The seven-time World Champion made her last WWE appearance at SummerSlam 2019 Pay-Per-View (PPV), where she suffered a loss at the hands of Charlotte Flair. However, after a gap of three years, WWE fans are certainly excited to see what the future holds for the 46-year-old. She recently made her in-ring comeback during a WWE live show in Kingston.

The August 22 episode of WWE Raw will be shot at the Stratus’ hometown Toronto in Canada. It is pertinent to mention that the WWE Universe is currently gearing up for the Clash at the Castle PPV, which is scheduled to be held on September 4. The Clash at the Castle PPV will mark WWE’s return to the United Kingdom for the first major stadium event in 30 years.

Announcing the return of Stratus in their official website, WWE said, "WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set to return to the red brand in her hometown of Toronto, Canada! What will the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion have in store for the WWE Universe? Find out Monday night on Raw".

Will Trish Stratus appear at WWE Clash at the Castle PPV in the UK?

The PPV will be headlined by the Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre clash as the main event, with the undisputed WWE Universal championship titles in the line. With Stratus returning to the company, she can be expected to start a storyline, seeking the opportunity to make a PPV appearance. The Clash at the Castle PPV will also feature Sheamus going against Gunther for the Intercontinental championship title.

Liv Morgan defends SmackDown Women’s championship title against Shayna Blazer

Meanwhile, the premium live event will also feature reigning champion, Liv Morgan, defending her SmackDown Women’s championship title against Shayna Blazer. At the same time, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka will go against Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in a tag team match. Seth Rollins is also scheduled to go head to head against Riddle at the Clash at the Castle PPV.

How to watch WWE Monday Night RAW in India?

WWE fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of WWE Monday Night RAW on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 channels. Fans can also tune in to the live streaming on SonyLIV.