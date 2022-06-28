WWE Raw Results: John Cena Returns On 20 Years Of TV Debut, Riddle Qualifies For MITB

The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of June 27 opened with WWE playing the footage of 16-time world champion John Cena returning to the promotion, on the 20-year-anniversary of his TV debut. Having made his WWE TV debut on the same day in 2002, Cena has gone on to become one of the all-time greatest wrestlers alongside being a Hollywood superstar. Meanwhile, Cena was seen greeting wrestlers, medics, and other employees, including The Mysterios, R-Truth, The Miz, and others, as he made his way backstage.

Riddle qualifies for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Meanwhile, in the first segment of the show, being held at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, Riddle received a second chance at qualifying for the Money In The Bank Ladder match, having lost to Omos in the qualifier during the previous episode. The match featured a no. of superstars including Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Veer Mahaan, Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa, Jinder Mahal, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, T-BAR, Reggie, AJ Styles, and The Miz. However, after suffering early blows from Veer Mahaan, The Mysterios, and eliminating a few, Riddle found himself alone in the ring with the Miz.

John Cena's return to WWE on 20-year anniversary

Riddle qualified for the MITB Ladder match by sending Miz to the floor with the RKO and winning the match. While another video package featuring John Cena’s 20 years of journey with WWE was played after a break, Cena was seen talking to Ezekiel backstage a segment later. After sharing a few warm words with Ezekiel, Cena turns to the WWE United States Champion Theory, as the conversation ends on a bitter note. Cena also had a conversation with Seth Rollins backstage, hinting toward a possible feud in the future.

Vince McMahon introduces John Cena

Soon after, Vince McMahon made his way up to the stage with the entire roster lined up on each side of the stage. Cena then made a stunning entrance and went on to address the WWE universe. He speaks about several aspects of his WWE journey and also sheds light on his life outside the promotion. Although he didn’t confirm anything about a match, he hinted that things will be coming together soon.

What else happened on WWE Monday Night Raw?

Coming back to the show, Jey Uso met Montez Ford for singles match before they lock horns in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at Money In The Bank PPV. Montez picked up the win by finishing the match with a brutal suicide drive, followed by a frog splash for the win. Going ahead, Aj Styles defeated The Miz in the next segment in a singles match, after getting attacked during an interview on The Miz TV.

WWE Monday Night Raw: Full Results

Money In the Bank Second Chance Qualifier Battle Royal: Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Veer Mahaan, Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura, Riddle, R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa, Jinder Mahal, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, T-BAR, Reggie, AJ Styles, The Miz

Winner: Riddle

Jey Uso vs. Montez Ford

Winner: Montez Ford

The Miz vs. AJ Styles

Winner: AJ Styles by countout

Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan

Winner: Liv Morgan

Bobby Lashley vs. Alpha Academy

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Last Chance Elimination Match to qualify for Money in the Bank: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina vs. Nikki A.S.H vs. Doudrop vs. Xia Li

Winner: Becky Lynch

