WWE Raw Results: Judgement Day Punishes Edge, Damage CTRL Wins Women's Tag Team Titles

WWE Monday Night RAW episode of September 12 kicked off with Seth Rollins talking about his win against Matt Riddle at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. As Rollins wondered who will be his next opponent, Riddle made his way into the ring and launched an attack on Rollins. As both superstars brawled, Rollins managed to run back, before Riddle was interrupted by The Judgement Day.

While Finn Balor tried to convince Riddle that they can help him, citing the recent rise of Dominik Mysterio, Riddle denied the offer. This led to a match between Ballor and Riddle, which concluded with Balor picking up the win by pinfall with a Coup de Grace. After the match, Rollins returned to the ring and told Riddle that the feud between them is over.

Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley, US Championship match on next episode of RAW

Later in the show, Seth and Bobby Lashley confirmed in a backstage interview that they will lock horns in the next episode of RAW, with Lashley’s United States Championship title in the line. The biggest story line of the September 12 episode of Monday Night RAW, was the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s clash against, Dominik Mysterio, the son of his teammate Rey Mysterio.

Edge punishes Dominik Mysterio

In the main event of the show, Edge looked determined to teach Dominik a lesson for betraying him at the Clash at the Castle. While Edge dominated the Jr. Mysterio in the ring, Rhea Ripley’s tactics led Edge to amplify his knee injury. Dominik targeted Edge’s knee, before Finn Balor and Damian Priest made their ring walks.

The Judgement Day destroys Edge on RAW

The segment concluded with the group punishing Edge and posing for a family photo at the end of the segment. Meanwhile, the episode also marked a title change for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Damage CTRL defeated the defending champions Dakota Kai and Aliyah by pinfall to become the new champions.

At the same time, the episode also saw Bianca Belair retaining the WWE Raw Women’s Championship title after defeating Sonya Deville. Johnny Gargano also picked up a win against Chad Gable, while stalker Dexter Lumis was spotted inside the house of Miz and Maryse. The show also marked Omos’ win by pinfall against Khash Marazi & Ryan Toombs in a handicap match.

WWE Monday Night RAW, September 12 episode: Full Results