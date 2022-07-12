WWE Raw Results: Lesnar Threatens Reigns Ahead Of SummerSlam, Belair No Match For Carmella

The WWE Monday Night Raw episode of July 11, 2022, opened with Brock Lesnar making his return to the red brand, three weeks after his return to the company. Lesnar received a warm welcome from the WWE universe, as he proceeded to thank the fans, before talking about his upcoming undisputed WWE universal championship title match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2022, later this month. Paul Heyman then interrupted the segment, before the Mr. Money In The Bank Theory made his way out to the ring.

While Theory taunted The Beast Incarnate, the Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) appeared and launched an attack on Lesnar. The segment ended with Lesnar throwing Otis on the announce table with an F-5. Meanwhile, the first official match of WWE Raw featured Rey Mysterio going against The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor, which was a rematch of last week’s clash.

"The future of this business will be decided by #TheJudgmentDay and you're welcome to join it, man. Rise with The Judgment Day or fall beside your father."



What should @DomMysterio35 do?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AC6FhzeadL — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022

The segment opened with Damian Priest’s promo where he tried recruiting Dominik Mysterio, but the latter looked disinterested. While Rey and Balor fought it out in an entertaining exchange, Balor earned a clean and decisive win over Sr. Mysterio with the Coup de Grace. Meanwhile, in the next segment of the show, the WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair fought against Carmella.

Distraction from Becky Lynch helps Carmella to defeat Bianca Belair

Former champion Becky Lynch was the first superstar to appear in the segment, demanding a shot at the winner of the Belair vs Carmella match at SummerSlam 2022. While Belair and Carmella put on an exciting clash, a distraction from Lynch led to the Raw women’s champion being counted out, as she went on to lose the match, but not the title. Going ahead in the show, The Miz hosted Ciampa as his guest for his in-house show ‘Miz TV’.

AJ Styles and Ezekiel take down The Miz and Ciampa

While Miz spent most of the segment talking about fir former teammate and WWE’s recent signing Logan Paul, AJ Styles made his way out and sent both men out of the ring. Ezekiel was the next wrestler to appear as Styles’ teammate, as the four of them got involved in a tag team match. The segment ended with Styles and Ezekiel picking up the win by disqualification after Ciampa kept on attacking Styles, despite not being the legal competitor.

WWE Monday Night Raw, July 11 episode: Full Results

Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Winner: Finn Balor

Bianca Belair vs. Carmella (Raw Women's Championship)

Winner: Carmella

The Miz and Ciampa vs. AJ Styles and Ezekiel

Winners: Styles and Zeke by DQ

Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Winners: Asuka and Alexa Bliss

The Usos and Omos vs. Truth and the Profits

Winner: Omos and The Usos

Seth Rollins and Theory vs. Bobby Lashley and Riddle (Main Event)

Winners: Bobby Lashley and Riddle

(Image wwe.com)