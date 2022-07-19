WWE Raw Results: Logan Paul Returns, Bianca Belair Retains Women's Title In Rematch

This week’s WWE Monday Night Raw marked the return of YouTuber-turned boxer Logan Paul, who came calling for The Miz over what's in store ahead of SummerSlam event. Miz, who turned on Logan Paul back at WWE WrestleMania 38, asserted that they will go on to clinch the tag team titles together but Paul, unconvinced, expects to win a singles match against the former. Elsewhere, Bianca Belair was finally handed a chance to avenge her vile defeat at the hands of Becky Lynch in less than 30 seconds at SummerSlam from last year. These apart, the night featured a series of sublime encounters like Seth Rollins vs Riddle, Damian Priest vs Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles vs Theory among others.

Bianca Belair avenges past defeat, to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch opened Monday Night Raw with an in-ring promo, reiterating her thoughts on missing another shot at Bianca Belair and Raw women's title. She then declared that the winner between Belair and Carmella would have to lock horns with her at SummerSlam event.

Belair was quick to interrupt, reminding Lynch this is not her 'comeback' story but instead her own comeback from last year's SummerSlam when she was beaten in about less than 30 seconds. As Carmella gained entry, she, alongwith Lynch, launched an attack on Belair.

Despite Carmella's repeated attempts to win via the referee's count, Belair stood unfazed and pulled off a win with much ease. Lynch snatched the title, posed with it, then threw it down at Belair's feet.

Dominik gets beaten up with a chair

The fight began during break only to return to witness Rey Mysterio just in control as he smashed a slingshot splash for a two-count. Damian Priest was no less, as he quickly turned the tables with aseveral kicks in the corner. Both put their strengths to use to their advantage.

However, in the end, Dominik agreed to join Judgement Day to save his father from being attacked with a chair after the fight. Finn Baylor turned him down and hit Dominik with a chair.

Seth Rollins attacks Riddle

Having made a special appearance at Kevin Owens' show, Seth Rollins took on Ezekiel later in the show. As the fight continued, there was no stopping Rollins. So much so that he came inches close to hitting The Stomp after a commercial break, but Zeke went on, avoiding most of it.

The Miz accepts Logan Paul's challenge

The Miz welcomed Logan Paul's challenge for a feisty encounter at SummerSlam, having initially declined. Paul thought he successfully dumped Miz from the ring prior to being attacked from behind by Ciampa. Thankfully much to his delight, Paul managed to escape before both Miz and Ciampa could double-team him.

AJ Styles beats Theory via count-out

Theory entered the ring, explaining at length about how he would cash in his briefcase at SummerSlam. It didn't last long, as AJ Styles was quick to interrupt his speech. This paved way for an encounter after a break while Dolph Ziggler looked on from ringside.

Soon after, Ziggler nailed Theory with a superkick when the match referee had his back turned. This led to Styles being awarded a countout win. One may not term the ending as ideal, but everything leading to it were beyond perfect.

WWE Monday Night Raw July 18 episode: Full Results

Bianca Belair vs Carmella

Winner: Bianca Belair

AJ Styles vs Theory

Winner: AJ Styles

Seth Rollins vs Ezekiel

Winner: Seth Rollins

Omos and MVP vs. Street Profits

Winner: Street Profits

Asuka, Brooke and Bliss vs. ASH, Tamina and Doudrop

Winners: Asuka, Brooke and Bliss

(Image: @wwe/Twitter)