WWE Raw Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Match Highlights From May 9 Show

The WWE Monday Night Raw’s episode of May 9 started with a recap of what happened in the main event of WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 on Sunday night, where The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) defeated Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) in the six-man tag team match. RK-Bro then made their way into the ring to defend the Raw tag team titles against The Street Profits. RK_Bro successfully retained the title as Riddle finished off the match with RKO on Montez Ford.

Seth Rollins denies Cody Rhodes the United States Championship Title

Meanwhile, veteran superstar Cody Rhodes was scheduled to lock horns with the United States Champion Finn Balor in the championship match on Raw. As it looked like Rhodes would win the title, Seth Rollins made his way into the ring and attacked Rhodes. The interference meant the match ended in a disqualification as Theory defended his title.

What else happened on Monday Night Raw?

Up next on WWE Monday Night Raw, following the match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Finn Balor and Damian Priest locked horns for a match. Soon enough, Edge snuck an attack into Balor, as AJ Styles helped Balor to fight off both Edge and Priest, before Rhea stopped Edge. This allowed Edge to hit Styles with a spear, and the match ended with Finn Balor picking up the win via disqualification.

WWE Raw: Full Results, Winners, Losers

United States Championship match – Cody Rhodes vs Theory (c)

Winner- Cody Rhodes won via disqualification after Seth Rollins interrupted

Raw Tag Team Championship match – RK-Bro (c) vs The Street Profits

Winner- RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) won via pinfall

Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan

Winner- Rhea Ripley won via submission

Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Winner- Finn Balor won via disqualification after Edge and Rhea Ripley interrupted

Bobby Lashley attacked MVP, Omos and Cedric Alexander

Alexa Bliss vs Sonya Deville

Winner- Alexa Bliss won via pinfall

Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy attacked Ezekiel

Veer Mahan vs Frank Loman

Winner- Veer Mahan via submission

Sasha Banks & Naomi vs Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H.

Winner- Sasha Banks and Naomi won via pinfall

Ciampa vs Mustafa Ali

Winner- Ciampa won via pinfall

Bianca Belair vs Asuka

Winner- Bianca Belair won via disqualification

(Image: wwe.com)