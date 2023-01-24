WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of one of its flagship TV shows, WWE Monday Night Raw, on the January 24 episode of the red brand show. The episode marked the return of several former superstars but the WWE universe was most exited about watching The Undertaker make his return to the promotion. Undertaker announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2020 and was subsequently included into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, ahead of the WrestleMania 38 weekend.

During the January 23 episode, after The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, & Sami Zayn) defeated The Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, the WWE universe had their dreams fulfilled. In the segment, LA Knight was the first to appear, as he took the mic and started talking down to Bray Wyatt. Knight said he knows Bray Wyatt is a grown man and he won’t be scared by the spooky music or puppets.

Watch: The Undertaker enters WWE Raw in the American Badass style

While Knight continued to hurl insults at Wyatt, he challenged a WWE legend to have a preview of the Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. After a few moments of silence, the Undertaker made his much-awaited return to the red brand in his iconic American Badass style. Once the veteran superstar enters the ring, Knight calls for the music to be turned off, before mentioning the former’s comment about the WWE roster being soft, on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Knight added that Wyatt sits at the top of the soft wrestlers' list, before saying he will give Taker a pass and let him be retired. As Knight tried to leave, he backed up right into Bray Wyatt, who was making his entrance. Shocked by this, Knight then backed up into the Undertaker, who shoved the wrestler back to Bray.

After a few moments of staring at each other, Bray launched an attack on LA Knight, before the American Badass made his exit. Bray Wyatt is scheduled to face LA Knight in a pitch-black match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023, later this week.