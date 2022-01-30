WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Lashley Pins Lesnar To Become New WWE Champion, Lynch Retains Title

The Royal Rumble, WWE's most anticipated pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year, is currently taking place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Royal Rumble is set to kick off the WrestleMania season, which will take place on April 2 and 3 and is another iconic PPV event for the wrestling organisation. Here are the updates and results from the WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley defeats Brock Lesnar

The main highlight of the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 was the clash between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Lashley has defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship this year. Both Lesnar and Lashley were handing it out to one another before Roman Reigns intervened and brought Lesnar down. Reigns then took the belt from Paul Heyman and hit Lesnar with it. The referee then entered the ring and pronounced Lashley the new WWE Champion.

RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch beats Doudrop

Becky Lynch successfully defended her Women's Championship title against Doudrop in the second-most anticipated match of the night. Lynch and Doudrop traded blows numerous times during the hard-hitting match. However, Lynch ultimately emerged on top as she pinned Doudrop with a spectacular Exploder Suplex. Lynch was proclaimed the Women's Champion when Doudrop failed to get up after the referee counted to three.

Beth Phoenix and Edge Beat The Miz and Maryse

WWE Hall of Fame couple Edge and Beth Phoenix have finally ended their longtime feud with Miz and Maryse. Edge pinned Miz by employing a double Glambombs. After the pair defeated Miz and Maryse, they ran towards the stands and picked their children before walking to the back.

Men's Rumble Match: Mad Cap Moss eliminates AJ Styles, Lesnar wins

Mad Cap Ross, who came in at No. 19, eliminated AJ Styles by throwing him out of the ring. Styles put on an impressive show before getting eliminated by Ross. Styles had come in at No. 1. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar, who lost his WWE Championship match to Bobby Lashley, came in at No. 30 and affected his famous F5 to eliminate Bad Bunny. Lesnar will now go to WrestleMania.

Women's Rumble Match: Ronda Rousey is going to WrestleMania

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey is once again heading to WrestleMania after a three-year absence from the marquee event. The women's Rumble match saw participation from Melina, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, Cameron, Ivory, Brie Bella, Impact Knockouts world champion Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Summer Rae, Nikki Bella, Sarah Logan, Lita, and Mighty Molly Holly. Rousey, who came in at No. 28, eventually won the match after beating Flair, Belair, and Baser in the final four.

