WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Highlights: Roman Reigns Dismantles KO, Gets Attacked By Sami Zayn

WWE is hosting the Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view (PPV) event in San Antonio, Texas. The PPV featured several title clashes, alongside the traditional, men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. Check out the highlights of the exciting PPV..

10:48 IST, January 29th 2023
Sami Zayn betrays The Bloodline

After Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, The Usos made their way out to the ring accompanied by Solo Sikoa. The trio launched a brutal attack on Owens, making his old friend Sami Zayn worry about him. As Zayn stopped the Bloodline from doing further damage to Owens, Reigns asked the Honorary Uce to attack him with a chair.

However, Zayn hit Reigns with the steel chair, breaking his tie with the Bloodline. The Usos and Sikoa, followed by Reigns then attacked Sami Zayn ruthlessly inside the ring.

 

10:39 IST, January 29th 2023
Roman Reigns remains undisputed at Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens by pinfall in the main event of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and retained the undisputed WWE universal championship titles.

 

10:33 IST, January 29th 2023
Kevin Owens resists Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens continues to put on an impressive performance against the defending champion in a bid to win the undisputed WWE universal championship.

10:15 IST, January 29th 2023
Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens walk out to the ring

After Kevin Owens made his entrance, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, accompanied by Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman made their way out to the ring for the undisputed WWE universal championship match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

 

09:50 IST, January 29th 2023
Rhea Ripley wins the Women's Royal Rumble match

Former Raw Women's champion Rhea Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match after eliminating Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan. She scripted the record of last for the longest duration at the event. She is now guaranteed a spot in the WrestleMania 39 main event.

 

09:50 IST, January 29th 2023
No. 1 entrant Rhea Ripley continues to dominate

No. 1 entry, Rhea Ripley, and no. 2 entry Liv Morgan broke the record of lasting for the longest duration in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

09:39 IST, January 29th 2023
Nia Jax returns to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023

Nikki Cross was the 29th superstar to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match, while veteran superstar Nia Jax was the 30th entry. As of now, only six women remain in the match.

 

09:34 IST, January 29th 2023
Sonya Deville appears at Royal Rumble

Sonya Deville eliminated a couple of wrestlers after entering the match as the no. 27 participant. Meanwhile, Lacy Evans eliminated Zelena Vega.

 

09:25 IST, January 29th 2023
Zelena Vega enters as no. 21 participant

Zelena Vega entered the match and took out Rhea Ripley and Xia Li. Raquel Rodriguez was the entry no. 22.

09:25 IST, January 29th 2023
Chelsea Green returns to WWE and gets taken out

While Chelsea Green entered the match as the no. 20 entrant, she was quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley.  Liv Morgan soon defeated Iyo Sky and Bayley. Becky Lynch launched an attack on Bayley at the ringside, as soon as she was thrown over the ropes.

09:11 IST, January 29th 2023
Becky Lynch becomes no. 15 entrant

As Damage CTRL continued to dominate the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, former Raw women's champion Becky Lynch became the no. 15 entrant. 

 

09:02 IST, January 29th 2023
Bayley joined by Damage CTRL members

The WWE women's tag team champions Damage CTRL have teamed up together and are clearing the ring. Meanwhile, Natalya entered the match as the no. 11 entry.

08:55 IST, January 29th 2023
Bayley enters the women's Royal Rumble match

Damage CTRL member Bayley was the sixth participant to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match.

08:48 IST, January 29th 2023
Former SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan is the second entry

Liv Morgan followed Rhea Ripley into the ring, after being the no. 2 entry. Dana Brooke later became the no. 3 entry. Interestingly, Brook has appeared in every edition of the women's Royal Rumble match.

08:45 IST, January 29th 2023
Entry no. 1 Rhea Ripley kicks off Women's Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley entered the 30-woman Royal Rumble match as the first entry.

08:38 IST, January 29th 2023
Bianca Belair retains the WWE Raw women's championship

Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Biss at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and retained the Raw women's championship title.

08:30 IST, January 29th 2023
Alexa Bliss challenges Biana Beair for the WWE Raw women's championship

Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair's  WWE Raw women's championship match has kicked off at Royal Rumble.

08:26 IST, January 29th 2023
Bray Wyatt wins at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Bray Wyatt emerged as the winner of the pitch-black match against LA Knight.

 

08:14 IST, January 29th 2023
Bray Wyatt makes a chilling entrance for the Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt soon made his entrance for the Pitch Black match.

 

08:03 IST, January 29th 2023
LA Knight appears in the ring

LA Knight kicked off the second segment of Royal Rumble 2023, where he is slated to fight Bray Wyatt.

07:55 IST, January 29th 2023
The American Nightmare makes a winning return to WWE

Following a long injury hiatus, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his much anticipated return to the promotion and won the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 match. 

 

07:47 IST, January 29th 2023
Two man remaining in the ring

Cody Rhodes took out Logan Paul and battled Gunther in a one-to-one clash.

07:47 IST, January 29th 2023
Cody Rhodes eliminates Brown Strowman

After eliminating Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes eliminated Strowman, as Theory took out Ricochet. Meanwhile, Logan Paul made the most of the chaos and eliminated Seth Rollins.

07:40 IST, January 29th 2023
The American Nightmare returns

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his return to the promotion at Royal Rumble 2023, after a long injury hiatus.

07:36 IST, January 29th 2023
Logan Paul returns to WWE

After Sheamus was eliminated by Ginther, Logan Paul made his surprise return to WWE for the first time since Crown Jewel. Paul was the 29th man to enter the match.

07:33 IST, January 29th 2023
Braun Strowman enters as no. 27

The monster among monsters, Braun Strowman was the 27th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

07:33 IST, January 29th 2023
No. 26 entrant heads into the Men's Royal Rumble match

While Rhea Ripley was attacked by Beth Phoenix in the ringside, the giant Omos entered the match as the no. 26 entrant.

07:26 IST, January 29th 2023
Edge Returns to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Edge entered the match and eliminated Finn Balor before Dominik Mysterio eliminated the veteran superstar and himself. Another veteran superstar Booker T also entered the match.

 

07:14 IST, January 29th 2023
Dominik Mysterio follows father onto the stage

After his father, Dominik Mysterio was the 18th man to enter the men's Royal Rumble match. Elias became the no, 19 entrant.

07:14 IST, January 29th 2023
Rey Mysterio joins the 30-man Royal Rumble match

As Lashley worked on Rollins, Rey Mysterio became the no. 17 entrant. Meanwhile, surprises continued to flow in as Rollins eliminated Lashley by throwing him out of the ring.

