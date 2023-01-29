WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Highlights: Roman Reigns Dismantles KO, Gets Attacked By Sami Zayn

After Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, The Usos made their way out to the ring accompanied by Solo Sikoa. The trio launched a brutal attack on Owens, making his old friend Sami Zayn worry about him. As Zayn stopped the Bloodline from doing further damage to Owens, Reigns asked the Honorary Uce to attack him with a chair.

However, Zayn hit Reigns with the steel chair, breaking his tie with the Bloodline. The Usos and Sikoa, followed by Reigns then attacked Sami Zayn ruthlessly inside the ring.