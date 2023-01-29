WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Highlights: Roman Reigns Dismantles KO, Gets Attacked By Sami Zayn

Quick links:
After Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, The Usos made their way out to the ring accompanied by Solo Sikoa. The trio launched a brutal attack on Owens, making his old friend Sami Zayn worry about him. As Zayn stopped the Bloodline from doing further damage to Owens, Reigns asked the Honorary Uce to attack him with a chair.
However, Zayn hit Reigns with the steel chair, breaking his tie with the Bloodline. The Usos and Sikoa, followed by Reigns then attacked Sami Zayn ruthlessly inside the ring.
Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens by pinfall in the main event of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and retained the undisputed WWE universal championship titles.
Kevin Owens continues to put on an impressive performance against the defending champion in a bid to win the undisputed WWE universal championship.
After Kevin Owens made his entrance, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, accompanied by Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman made their way out to the ring for the undisputed WWE universal championship match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.
Former Raw Women's champion Rhea Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match after eliminating Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan. She scripted the record of last for the longest duration at the event. She is now guaranteed a spot in the WrestleMania 39 main event.
No. 1 entry, Rhea Ripley, and no. 2 entry Liv Morgan broke the record of lasting for the longest duration in the Women's Royal Rumble match.
Nikki Cross was the 29th superstar to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match, while veteran superstar Nia Jax was the 30th entry. As of now, only six women remain in the match.
Sonya Deville eliminated a couple of wrestlers after entering the match as the no. 27 participant. Meanwhile, Lacy Evans eliminated Zelena Vega.
Zelena Vega entered the match and took out Rhea Ripley and Xia Li. Raquel Rodriguez was the entry no. 22.
While Chelsea Green entered the match as the no. 20 entrant, she was quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley. Liv Morgan soon defeated Iyo Sky and Bayley. Becky Lynch launched an attack on Bayley at the ringside, as soon as she was thrown over the ropes.
As Damage CTRL continued to dominate the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, former Raw women's champion Becky Lynch became the no. 15 entrant.
The WWE women's tag team champions Damage CTRL have teamed up together and are clearing the ring. Meanwhile, Natalya entered the match as the no. 11 entry.
Damage CTRL member Bayley was the sixth participant to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match.
Liv Morgan followed Rhea Ripley into the ring, after being the no. 2 entry. Dana Brooke later became the no. 3 entry. Interestingly, Brook has appeared in every edition of the women's Royal Rumble match.
Rhea Ripley entered the 30-woman Royal Rumble match as the first entry.
Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Biss at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and retained the Raw women's championship title.
Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair's WWE Raw women's championship match has kicked off at Royal Rumble.
Bray Wyatt emerged as the winner of the pitch-black match against LA Knight.
Bray Wyatt soon made his entrance for the Pitch Black match.
LA Knight kicked off the second segment of Royal Rumble 2023, where he is slated to fight Bray Wyatt.
Following a long injury hiatus, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his much anticipated return to the promotion and won the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 match.
Cody Rhodes took out Logan Paul and battled Gunther in a one-to-one clash.
After eliminating Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes eliminated Strowman, as Theory took out Ricochet. Meanwhile, Logan Paul made the most of the chaos and eliminated Seth Rollins.
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his return to the promotion at Royal Rumble 2023, after a long injury hiatus.
After Sheamus was eliminated by Ginther, Logan Paul made his surprise return to WWE for the first time since Crown Jewel. Paul was the 29th man to enter the match.
The monster among monsters, Braun Strowman was the 27th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.
While Rhea Ripley was attacked by Beth Phoenix in the ringside, the giant Omos entered the match as the no. 26 entrant.
WWE Hall of Famer Edge entered the match and eliminated Finn Balor before Dominik Mysterio eliminated the veteran superstar and himself. Another veteran superstar Booker T also entered the match.
After his father, Dominik Mysterio was the 18th man to enter the men's Royal Rumble match. Elias became the no, 19 entrant.
As Lashley worked on Rollins, Rey Mysterio became the no. 17 entrant. Meanwhile, surprises continued to flow in as Rollins eliminated Lashley by throwing him out of the ring.