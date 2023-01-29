WWE Royal Rumble: Fans Call Out 'embarrassing' Botch During Bray Wyatt Vs LA Knight Match

WWE's first PPV event of the year saw major ups and downs with Dodey Rhodes returning and winning the 30-men event and Sami Zayn finally taking his stand against Roman Reigns and hitting him with a steel chair.

Among many other watchable games, there was one match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight which was termed as 'Pitch black Match'.

The match started with lights out and came back up neon. Bray Wyatt had his face painted so that the light would make him look monstrous while LA Knight’s trunks were glowing green. In the end, they did a big spot or two, with Knight putting Wyatt through the announcer’s desk, but it was Bray who won the match clean after hitting Sister Abigail.

During the match, Uncle Howdy showed up and jumped from a very high stage through the table Knight was on. Uncle Howdy clearly missed him completely and netizens came up with various hilarious reacctions about that miss.

someone buy uncle howdy some glasses cause this botch was terrible at every angle 😭pic.twitter.com/FNZ6p5fML9 — comic connoisseur (@captainbigbands) January 29, 2023

2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match

‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes made a winning return to WWE by emerging as the last man standing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He was the 30th entrant in the match, who impressed everyone by quickly eliminating Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman, and Logan Paul. He then sent Gunther out of the ring to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match and earn a direct entry into the main event at WrestleMania 39.

2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match

Rhea Ripley entered the 30-woman Royal Rumble match as the no. 1 entry and created a record of lasting in the ring for the most amount of time. She made several eliminations and found herself in the ring with Liv Morgan. Ripley picked up the victory by eliminating Morgan and became the fourth different winner of the event since its inception. She also guaranteed herself a seat in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Full Results

Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight – Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

Winner- Bray Wyatt (Grade- B)

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match (Main Event)

Winner- Roman Reigns (Grade- A)

Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss – Raw Women’s Championship Match

Winner- Bianca Belair (Grade- C)

30 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner- Cody Rhodes (Grade- A)

30 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Winner- Rhea Ripley (Grade- B)