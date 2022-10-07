WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns And Logan Paul To Face-off, Sheamus Eyes IC Title

The October 7 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown marks the final TV show for the blue brand, ahead of the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2022. While the Extreme Rules PPV takes place in the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night, the October 7 episode of the blue brand will be the season premiere of SmackDown. WWE has announced several exciting matches for the episode so far.

The undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will come face-to-face with Logan Paul, ahead of the championship match at WWE Crown Jewel.2022. “Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will preside over the Island of Relevancy on the season premiere of SmackDown. Journeying to meet him face-to-face will be none other than his WWE Crown Jewel opponent Logan Paul! The last time these two competitors stood near each other was a Press Conference in Las Vegas where Paul antagonised The Head of the Table and caused Reigns to lose his cool,” WWE said while announcing the match.

More about the Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns rivalry in WWE

It is pertinent to mention that the rivalry between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns started after Reigns’ appearance on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. While Reigns made several notable revelations in the podcast, it ended with Paul claiming that he looks forward to defeating the reigning champion. This led to a battle of tweets between Reigns, his special counsel Paul Heyman, and Paul on Twitter.

After appearing on Friday Night SmackDown, Logan Paul agreed to challenge Reigns with the undisputed WWE universal champion at the Crown Jewel 2022. “In the wake of the earth-shattering claims on his IMPAULSIVE podcast this week that he could defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, internet sensation Logan Paul came to SmackDown and challenged The Head of the Table to meet him face-to-face in a special press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday,” WWE said in an official statement.

What else will happen on the October 7 episode of Friday Night SmackDown?

Meanwhile, the October 7 episode of SmackDown will also feature a much-anticipated title bout. Intercontinental champion Gunther will be challenged by veteran superstar Sheamus with the title in the line. At the same time, Ricochet will lock horns against Solo Sikoa in the same episode.