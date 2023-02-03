WWE SmackDown Preview: The Bloodline, Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Saga Set To Continue

WWE SmackDown is all set to take place on February 3, 2023. The weekly show will further the storylines that have been brewing for the past couple of weeks and with the WrestleMania season on board, some fresh rivalries may also initiate. This week's fight card features top-end superstars like SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Imperium, Sonya Deville, and more.

Moreover, this SmackDown is also set to give a new direction to the storyline of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Fans would be eager to know what will happen next in this dispute, especially after how the Royal Rumble 2023 ended.

WWE SmackDown Preview

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line

This week's Friday night SmackDown includes a title contest, as the current champion Charlotte Flair will go up against Sonya Deville. The match might turn out to be a tightly contested one, however, the probability of the title changing hands is less. The Women's Royal Winner 2023 Rhea Ripley will also be in attendance as she has already picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 39. Ripley made her intentions clear on Monday Night Raw.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium – #1 Contenders Tournament Finals

The week's SmackDown will also feature a tag team showdown between the teams of Braun Strowman and Ricochet and the Imperium. This match will decide the Number 1 contenders for SmackDown's Tag Team Championship. While any team could come out as the winner but odds may favor the Imperium. The Winners of the match will take on the Usos.

The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens saga will continue

Following the shocking chair shot by Sami Zayn on the undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso leaving the ring disgruntled, it would be a spectacle to see what the storyline will add. Will we see Sami and Kevin Owens teaming up again or is something else in store? We'll figure it out at this week's SmackDown.