The September 17 episode of WWE SmackDown featured the Brawling Brutes earning the chance to challenge the Usos for the tag team title after winning the No. 1 contenders match. The Saturday night SmackDown episode also featured Logan Paul inviting Roman Reigns to his Press Conference in Las Vegas, while Solo Sikoa defended his North American championship against Madcap Moss. Let's take a look at the latest WWE Smackdown results.

WWE Smackdown results

Logan Paul challenges Roman Reigns

Logan Paul kicked off this week's Smackdown show by teasing a press conference for Las Vegas before being interrupted and The Bloodline, minus The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns. Heyman tried to discourage Logan by talking him out of doing something stupid. After some trash talking, Heyman called for Sola Sikoa to handle Logan only for Sami Zayne to interrupt and speak about him handling the Youtube star. Logan Paul punched Sami in the face only for the Bloodline to come and try to attack him. Paul managed to escape the ring.

Ricochet faces Sami Zayn

The match started with Zayn having the early advantage, but Ricochet finally managed to find is feet in the match. A distraction from The Usos allowed Sami to hit the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Logan Paul distracted the referee and delayed the count. Jey Uso tried to help Zayne by causing a distraction, but it seemed to help Ricochet forcing Sami to go out of the ring to confront the tag champ. Ricochet taking advantage hit a big dive on them before taking Zayne back in the ring and finishing the match with his signature move.

North American Championship: Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss

The match started with Solo taking down Madcap early and kicking him in the spine before Moss managed to toss him out of the ring. Sami interfered, letting Solo hit a clothesline and send Moss into the barricades. The match went back and forth before Sami Zayne's intervention denying the chance for Madcap Moss to go for the win. Thanks to the distraction from Zayne Solo Sikao hit a superkick in the ring before hitting an Uranage for the pin.

Other results

Braun Strowman gets attacked by Alpha Academy after "The Monster Among Men" attacked the Maximum Male Models' runway short.

Bayley defeated Raquel Rodriguez via pinfall following the distractions caused by her team members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Following the match all three members of Damage Control assaulted Rodriguez only for Shortzie to come out and rescue them.

Liv Morgan challenged Rousey to an "Extreme Rules" match with Rousey accepting the challenge and telling Morgan it was the champion's funeral.

The Fatal four-way No. 1 contenders match for the undisputed WWE tag team championships: Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) defeated New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) and Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis) to earn the right of challenging The Usos for the WWE tag team titles next week.