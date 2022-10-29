Last Updated:

WWE SmackDown Results: Mysterious Uncle Howdy Interrupts Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns Returns

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode of October 28 featured many notable segments which included superstars like Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Uncle Howdy

Image: wwe.com


The October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured many notable segments, which built hype for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PPV. Bray Wyatt was seen delivering a chilling promo, before being interrupted by a mysterious and terrifying figure called Uncle Howdy. At the same time, the show marked the reemergence of the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, who was witnessed putting everything back to order in the Bloodline.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

In the previous episode of SmackDown, a hot headed Jey Uso was knocked out by Logan Paul, who will challenge Roman in the main event of Crown Jewel 2022 in UAE. Meanwhile, the October 28 episode opened with The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) looking for revenge against Bloodline’s attack last week. The segment ended in Ridge Holland and Butchs favour, as Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa suffered the loss.

READ | WWE Crown Jewel: Will Lashley come out on top against Brock Lesnar in this unexpected feud

WWE Results: Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown, deals with Bloodline turmoil

Moving ahead, Reigns returned to SmackDown in order to deal with the turmoil inside the Bloodline. He demanded Jey Uso to reconnect with his inner ‘Ucey’ and ordered Zayn and Jey to sort things out in the ring. Jey then undermined Roman’s authority by saying he doesn’t care about what the Tribal Chief says as Paul Heyman also found himself on Reigns’ bad side after suggesting Logan Paul could land a lucky punch on him.

READ | WWE SmackDown Results: Paul's punching power knocks out Uso, Bray Wyatt makes a confession
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

The show also marked superstar Emma’s return to the promotion for the first time since her release in 2017. Emma made a jaw-dropping return and accepted Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Rousey won the title match by submission through an Armbar. 

READ | WWE legend reacts to Virat Kohli's innings, says he 'decided to acknowledge' Roman Reigns
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, October 28 episode: Full Results

  • Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) defeated Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa
  • Roman Reigns confronted Jey Uso
  • Liv Morgan attacked Sonya Deville backstage
  • Braun Strowman cut a backstage promo
  • SmackDown women's championship – Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Emma 
  • Shayna Bazler assaulted Natalya backstage
  • Hit Row (Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis) and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Legado del Fantasma (Cruz del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, & Santos Escobar)
  • Killer Kross def. Madcap Moss via pinfal
  • Gunther and Imperium blasted Rey Mysterio
  • Bray Wyatt was interrupted by his alter-ego Uncle Howdy
READ | WWE Raw Results: Nikki Cross attacks Bayley & Belair, Seth Rollins helps Theory beat Ali
READ | The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson follows dad's footsteps, makes WWE debut as Ava Raine
COMMENT