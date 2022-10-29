WWE SmackDown Results: Mysterious Uncle Howdy Interrupts Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns Returns

The October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured many notable segments, which built hype for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PPV. Bray Wyatt was seen delivering a chilling promo, before being interrupted by a mysterious and terrifying figure called Uncle Howdy. At the same time, the show marked the reemergence of the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, who was witnessed putting everything back to order in the Bloodline.

In the previous episode of SmackDown, a hot headed Jey Uso was knocked out by Logan Paul, who will challenge Roman in the main event of Crown Jewel 2022 in UAE. Meanwhile, the October 28 episode opened with The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) looking for revenge against Bloodline’s attack last week. The segment ended in Ridge Holland and Butchs favour, as Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa suffered the loss.

WWE Results: Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown, deals with Bloodline turmoil

Moving ahead, Reigns returned to SmackDown in order to deal with the turmoil inside the Bloodline. He demanded Jey Uso to reconnect with his inner ‘Ucey’ and ordered Zayn and Jey to sort things out in the ring. Jey then undermined Roman’s authority by saying he doesn’t care about what the Tribal Chief says as Paul Heyman also found himself on Reigns’ bad side after suggesting Logan Paul could land a lucky punch on him.

The show also marked superstar Emma’s return to the promotion for the first time since her release in 2017. Emma made a jaw-dropping return and accepted Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Rousey won the title match by submission through an Armbar.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, October 28 episode: Full Results