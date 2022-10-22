WWE SmackDown Results: Paul's Punching Power Knocks Out Uso, Bray Wyatt Makes A Confession

Youtuber-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul returned to WWE Friday Night SmackDown during the October 21 episode, building momentum for his upcoming title bout against the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. In a backstage segment, Sami Zayn was advising Jey Uso to not interfere in the Paul vs Reigns feud. However, Uso attempted an attack on Jey in the final segment of the episode.

It turned out to be a great night for Paul as he knocked out Uso cold, despite an interruption from Zayn. Paul has set his eyes on the undisputed title in the high-octane clash at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in UAE. Uso’s actions on Friday are expected to draw angry reactions from the WWE Universal Champion Reigns. In the first segment of the night, Solo Sikoa took down Sheamus after getting beaten by the Celtic Warrior in the previous episode.

Bray Wyatt delivers chilling promo

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt made another appearance on SmackDown and continued his chilling promo from last week which sent chills across the WWE universe. He spoke directly into the camera and said, “I confess that I have problems. I know I have problems. I've always had problems. It's not hard for people to see. I confess that along this journey I am gonna do horrible horrible things and I will never regret them,” he added.

Rey Mysterio shines after earning shot at Intercontinental title

The segment was well received by the fans, as they welcomed the change by Wyatt and WWE chief content officer Triple H. The exciting episode also saw Rey Mysterio defeating Ludwig Kaiser, a week after moving from RAW to SmackDown and earning a shot at Gunther’s intercontinental championship title. At the same time, Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match.

In another segment, the giant Omos and Braun Strowman came face to face with Braun Strowman. After a brief exchange of words, Omos pushed Strowman out of the ring with incredible power. The blue brand show also featured Sonya Devilled was brutally thrashed by Liv Morgan, as the match ended in a Double Count-Out.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, October 21: Full Results