WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Losers, Grades & Match Highlights From June 11 Show

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown witnessed Matt Riddle taking on Sami Zayn with a chance to fight Roman Reigns for WWE's undisputed Universal Title. Ronda Rousey once again put her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship on the line while Sheamus took on Drew McIntyre for a berth in the Money In the Bank bout. Let's look at WWE SmackDown Highlights and also the WWE Smackdown results.

WWE Smackdown results

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus ends in no-contest

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus fought like warriors as they went after each other without giving any upper hand. The match also witnessed both wrestlers copying each other’s signature moves. Sheamus shocked McIntyre with Future Shock DDT, while the SmackDown Warrior delivered White Noise from the top rope.

The match ended in double disqualification as both the wrestlers hit each other with steel chairs. Despite the match ending in no result, both wrestlers brawled throughout the arena as WWE Officials had to intervene and separate the two. As a result of the double disqualification, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match's first entrant is yet to be decided.

Lacey Evans defeats Xia Li to enter Money In the Bank match

Lacey Evans punched her ticket to the women's Money In the Bank match after defeating Xia Li in a singles competition. Li looked to be in control of the match hitting kicks at Evans. However, Evans won the match after hitting Woman’s Right to Li.

Ronda Rousey defeats Shotzi

After surviving the challenge from Raquel Marquez twice, Ronda Rousey took on Shotzi for the WWE SmackDown Women's title in an impromptu Championship Contenders Match challenge. Shotzi did put up a great fight and even hit Tornado DDT on Rousey to the outside. However, Rousey proved to be strong for Shotzi as she first hit her opponent with piper's pit followed by an Armbar to get the submission victory. After the match, Natalya, locked in the painful Sharpshooter, sent a message to the SmackDown Women’s Champion before the Money In the Bank match.

Gunther beats Ricochet, wins Intercontinental Championship

Gunther won his maiden championship in WWE SMackDOwn after beating intercontinental champion Ricochet in a singles match. Ricochet gave his 100% against Gunther, but the 'Ring General' took control of the match with a clothesline before locking on a sleeper hold. Ricochet replied back hitting Gunther with a moonsault. However, Gunther hit a Powerbomb, sending Ricochet crashing back down to Earth and winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Riddle defeats Sami Zayn to face Roman Reigns for WWE's undisputed Universal Title

Riddle faced Sami Zayan in a singles match which had high stakes in place. The stipulation for the match was that if Sami Zayn won, Riddle would be barred from competing on SmackDown, and if Riddle won, he would earn a WWE Undisputed Universal Championship clash next week. Riddle started the match by hitting Zayn with an exploder suplex and running knee smash however Zayn, took control by sending by hitting him with a bombastic brainbuster.

Paul Heyman who was sitting on the commentary desk encouraged Zayn to keep going at Riddle. Zayn hit Riddle with an exploder suplex into the turnbuckle, to set up for a Helluva Kick. However Riddle dug deep and hoit Zayne with RKO, to win the match. The victory also earned Riddle a chance to have a showdown with Roman Reigns for the WWE title next week.