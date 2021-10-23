Last Updated:

WWE SmackDown: Why Was Brock Lesnar 'suspended Indefinitely' By Adam Pearce?

Brock Lesnar destroyed anything and everyone in his path as he looked to inflict punishment on Roman Reigns after his loss at the Crown Jewel event.

Suraj Alva
Brock Lesnar receives indefinite suspension

Brock Lesnar return to WWE was short-lived after the wrestler was suspended by WWE official Adam Pearce in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.  The Beast destroyed anything and everyone in his path as he looked to inflict punishment on Roman Reigns who beat Brock Lesner in the WWE Crown Jewel Pay per view event which was recently held in Saudi Arabia.  Following the loss, Brock Lesnar revealed his desire to beat Roman Reigns senseless once he arrives in WWE SamckDown.

WWE Smackdown: BrockLesnar suspended by WWE official Adam Pearce

In the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Roman Reigns talked trash about Lesnar before the beast made his entry to the ring. Once he got inside the ring Lesnar ducked a belt shot, to clothesline Reigns twice. After tossing Roman Reigns outside the ring, Lesnar sent the WWE Champion into the steel ring steps. When Lesnar was about to F5 Reigns on the announce table SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos made the save.

Lesnar then fought Usois and sent them flying to the ring post and over into the timekeeper’s area. The Referees and officials then tried to calm down the Beast which did not help as he caught hold of another referee and tossed a producer over the announce table.

Adam Pearce was left with no choice but to send a large group of Superstars from the locker room to stop Lesnar ringside. After beating some of the superstars Lesnar stood tall in the ring, raising the Universal Title belt in the air.  WWE official Adam Pearce later entered the ring and announced that  Lesnar’s actions were unacceptable and irresponsible as he endangered everyone, including the fans.

Pearce said he cannot allow that to happen on his watch, so Lesnar is suspended indefinitely due to his actions. The announcement did not go down well with the beat who ended up giving F5 to Pearce. Lesnar taunted Pearce with the mic some more, tapping him in the face with it, and then made his exit.

WWE SmackDown results

Brock Lesnar handed an indefinite suspension

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via pinfall

Kofi Kingston holds "coronation" ceremony for Xavier Woods

Mansoor defeats Mustafa Ali via pinfall

Hit Row defeats Two local Talents via pinfall 

Happy Corbin def. Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanged title belts

