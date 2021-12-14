WWE Star Triple H To Not Wrestle Again Following Cardiac Arrest: Reports

Paul Michael Levesque, better known by the ring name Triple H, is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The legendary wrestler has been the World Champion 14 times and is one of the most beloved WWE villains. Levesque made his debut in the WWE in 1995 as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He is currently signed to WWE and is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE. He is also the creator and executive producer of the WWE brand NXT.

The veteran wrestler had pulled back from his professional wrestling career as earlier this year in September, the former world champion suffered from a cardiac arrest and underwent a heart procedure at the Yale-New Haven Hospital. As per reports, Triple H is most unlikely to return to the ring post his health scare.

Triple H to not return to ring post-cardiac arrest

As per a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is unlikely to return to the ring again due to health issues related to his previous cardiac episode. The newsletter also reported that in the absence of Triple H, special attractions of WWE right now, are Goldberg, Brock Lesner, Edge, and Shane McMahon. Earlier in September WWE had released a statement giving an update about the veteran wrestler's health.

They said, "Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

Triple H's WWE career

Triple H has also won a number of championships in his career, being a five-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time world tag team champion, a two-time European Champion, and a fourteen-time world champion, making him the company's seventh Triple Crown Champion and second Grand Slam Champion. Triple H received most of his acclaim for his work as a villain throughout his career. His rivalries with The Rock and Kurt Angle during the Attitude Era were highly praised. He is married to former WWE wrestler Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince and Linda McMahon, who are majority owners of WWE.

