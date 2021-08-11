WWE SummerSlam 2021 Date & Time: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About WWE Pay Per View

Quick links:
WWE_summerslam-Insta
It's a moment for WWE to ramp up for the summer's greatest spectacle. SummerSlam will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, Nevada and will be hosted inside a football stadium for the first time, making it a highly unique example of a WWE pay-per-view taking place on a Saturday.
Things are starting to take form for the summer extravaganza, and there will be plenty more big games to come. As WWE prepares for a major show in Las Vegas, things will continue to take form in the coming days and weeks. SummerSlam will be the ultimate WrestleMania of 2021, with over 40,000 people expected to enter Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for what may be the year's largest wrestling event.
The event currently has three world championship bouts scheduled, with two superstars vying for belts on the men's side and Nikki A.S.H. defending her Raw women's title against former winners Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair on the women's side. Bianca Belair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks in a WrestleMania rematch.
● Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena
● WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg
● Edge vs. Seth Rollins
● SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
● Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
● SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. The Mysterios
Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena
Roman Reigns retains the title.
WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg
Bobby Lashley retains the title.
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Edge wins
SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair retains the title
Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
Charlotte Flair wins the title
SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. The Mysterios
The Usos retain the title