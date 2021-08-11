WWE SummerSlam 2021 Date & Time: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About WWE Pay Per View

It's a moment for WWE to ramp up for the summer's greatest spectacle. SummerSlam will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, Nevada and will be hosted inside a football stadium for the first time, making it a highly unique example of a WWE pay-per-view taking place on a Saturday.

Things are starting to take form for the summer extravaganza, and there will be plenty more big games to come. As WWE prepares for a major show in Las Vegas, things will continue to take form in the coming days and weeks. SummerSlam will be the ultimate WrestleMania of 2021, with over 40,000 people expected to enter Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for what may be the year's largest wrestling event.

The event currently has three world championship bouts scheduled, with two superstars vying for belts on the men's side and Nikki A.S.H. defending her Raw women's title against former winners Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair on the women's side. Bianca Belair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks in a WrestleMania rematch.

When is Summerslam 2021? Summerslam 2021 date in India

WWE SummerSlam 2021 will take place on Saturday, 21st August in the USA.

Where will WWE SummerSlam 2021 take place?

WWE SummerSlam 2021 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, 22nd August at 5:30 am IST in India.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Details

For viewers in the United States, WWE SummerSlam 2021 live streaming will be available on the Peacock Network.

Sony Sports Network channels Ten 1/HD in English commentary, Sony Ten 3/HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony Ten 4/HD in Tamil & Telugu commentary will broadcast WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live in India.

WWE Summerslam 2021 Fixtures

● Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena

● WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

● Edge vs. Seth Rollins

● SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

● Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

● SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. The Mysterios

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Predictions

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena

Roman Reigns retains the title.

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

Bobby Lashley retains the title.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Edge wins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair retains the title

Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair wins the title

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs. The Mysterios

The Usos retain the title

(Image credits: WWW_Summerslam2021 Instagram)