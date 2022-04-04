WWE Universe Hails Triple H's WrestleMania 38 Entrance As Wrestler Formally Retires; Watch

One of the best wrestlers from WWE’s attitude era, Triple H left wrestling enthusiasts mesmerized on Sunday by opening the second night of WrestleMania 38 with his entrance, which was followed by a promo wherein he formally confirmed his in-ring retirement. One of the most influential and iconic Superstars in WWE history, Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring retirement a week ahead of WrestleMania 38 on the heels of a cardiac event he suffered in September 2021. Opening the event, the 52-year-old thanked WWE fans in trademark fashion at the AT&T Stadium before leaving a pair of his boots on the ring, symbolizing his retirement.

Before making his way into the ring, Triple H hugged his daughters at the ringside and climbed up the ring to thank the WWE universe. Fans welcomed him with a thunderous ovation and erupted with chants of “Triple H” and “Thank you, Hunter”. His last official match in WWE came in 2019, where he battled Robert Roode and Samoa Joe by teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura. In the meantime, it should be noted that his last appearance in the ring was not an official bout, where he locked horns with Randy Orton.

Watch Triple H’s entrance at WrestleMania 38:

Triple H is in da house baby😭 not cryin you are❤️ #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/EJJyU89u7k — Meli (@AnaMelissaJ15) April 4, 2022

While the wrestling world witnessed Triple H opening Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, WWE fans took social media by storm with their reaction to the segment. Fans thanked him for the years of entertainment and mentioned that it’s tough to see Triple H leave, given that he did so much for the WWE universe. At the same time, few fans said that WrestleMania 38 marked the end of their childhoods as it marked Triple H, Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin receiving farewells.

It’s tough to see him leave. He did so much for the business that it’s not even funny. thank you @TripleH — Michael (@JMich293) April 4, 2022

This is really the end of my childhood. HHH, Undertaker, and Stone Cold farewells. What a ride! — Dead Birds (@DeadBirds8) April 4, 2022

Thank you man, it was so awesome seeing you there. My childhood is ending to quick farewell👏 — Luvz (@Randoma12966328) April 4, 2022

🙏🏽♥️ The Game will never be the same without you. Thank you for the decades of memories. 😢 — Z A (@NostaligiAddict) April 4, 2022

Legend, Icon, The Cerebral Assassin, The GAME Triple H what a career you've had. #ThankYouTripleH 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌. — ADITYA.Y.GUJARATHI (@Adi10_7) April 4, 2022

More about Triple H's WWE career-

Triple H began his professional wrestling career in 1994 with WCW and quickly came up the ranks before joining WWE, which was called WWF back then in 1994. He made his first PPV appearance for WWE during the Royal Rumble in 1996 and went on to become one of the most iconic characters in the promotion. He won a total of 14 World Championships in WWE, which also includes nine WWE World Heavyweight Championship titles. His last title reign as the World Heavyweight Champion ended in 2016.

