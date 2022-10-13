Following a three-month-long absence from WWE television, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar made a thumping return to WWE Monday Night RAW during the October 10 episode. This came after WWE superstar Bray Wyatt made a successful return to the company during the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event on October 8. While fans expected to see Bray Wyatt making his return to WWE TV in RAW, they instead witnessed the return of the beast.

While WWE prepares for the Crown Jewel 2022 PPV, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia on November 5, the possibility of Wyatt and Lesnar starting a feud was liked by the WWE universe. However, Lesnar fixed his sight on the United States champion Bobby Lashley after making his return. Fans who waited to see Wyatt’s return to the Red brand only received a teaser video about his appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and the recap of Extreme Rules.

Significant spike in WWE's TV viewership after Bray Wyatt's return

As reported by Wrestling Observer’s Andrew Zarian, both the WWE and USA Network are understood to be happy with Lesnar’s return on RAW. Zarian tweeted about the topic and revealed that Lesnar’s return somewhat compensated for the fans who tuned in to watch Wyatt appear live in order to capitalize on the post-Extreme Rules buzz. As things stand now, WWE is headed towards the Crown Jewel 2022 with the Lesnar vs Lashley feud.

This suggests that Lesnar’s return would have happened irrespective of Bray Wyatt’s absence. As per Wrestlenomics, the latest episode of WWE RAW was watched by 1,824,000 viewers, while 1,599,000 viewers tune it last week. With Bray Wyatt set to make a return to the blue brand later this week, the October 14 episode is expected to witness spike in viewing numbers. Reports also suggest that a faction named ‘Wyatt 6’ might also get formed.

Highlights of Brock Lesnar's 2022 season so

Lesnar was absent from the company since SummerSlam 2022, where he faced a defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns in a thrilling ‘Last Man Standing’ match for the undisputed WWE universal title. The Tribal Chief had defeated Brock Lesnar in the undisputed championship match at WrestleMania 38 to add the WWE title to his bag along with the universal title. On the other hand, Bray Wyatt has been absent from the roaster since 2021, following his release from the WWE contract.